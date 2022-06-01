Mumbai Records 739 Fresh Covid Cases, Highest Daily Surge in Nearly 4 Months

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest daily rise after February 4 with 739 fresh infections but no deaths, according to state health ministry data. Compared to the previous day where the city reported 506 cases, Mumbai saw an increase in infections by 233. This is the second day in a row for Mumbai to witness over 500 new Covid-19 cases.

The rise in cases comes as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned of a rapid rise in symptomatic cases with monsoon round the corner. The civic body urged testing to be ramped up “on war footing" and pushed for vaccination across all age groups. According to the directions issued by BMC, testing labs have been asked to be “pro-active and fully staffed".

Jumbo field hospitals have also been asked to be adequately staffed and on alert. “Assistant commissioners in charge of wards must review status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances. Private hospitals too must be put on alert."

On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.

With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed 100-bed mark after a long gap. In another concerning development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 37, a civic official said.

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 10,66,541. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,566 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were detected after conducting 8,792 tests in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 tests has climbed to 1,71,45,746. Mumbai is now left with 2,970 active cases and only 102 of 24,472 beds remain occupied currently, the bulletin said. As per the bulletin, 710 of the 739 patients are asymptomatic and only 29 symptomatic patients are admitted in hospitals. Five of them are on oxygen support. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai is 98 per cent. A total of 295 patients were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of recoveries in Mumbai to 10,44,005, the bulletin said.

The overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 0.033 per cent between May 25 to 31 and the city has a doubling rate of 2,027 days. The metropolis has been free of any sealed building and containment zones for a long time.

(With PTI Inputs)

