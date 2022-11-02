Mumbai: RPF Jawans Rescue Child, Woman As They Fall on Track from Crowded Train | Watch

A child and a woman were saved after they fell off a moving local train by two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage of the Mankhurd Railway Station, posted by news agency ANI, shows a women, and a child falling off the train from two different doors due to the jostling of passengers after boarding the train.

The video then shows, RPF jawans rushing to the train doors and picking them from falling off as the train speeds up.

Advertisement

In September, an RPF official had saved a woman who risked her life to cross a railway track instead of using foot over bridge at Uttar Pradesh’s Shikohabad station.

Read all the Latest India News here