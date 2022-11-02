Home » News » India » Mumbai: RPF Jawans Rescue Child, Woman As They Fall on Track from Crowded Train | Watch

Mumbai: RPF Jawans Rescue Child, Woman As They Fall on Track from Crowded Train | Watch

A CCTV footage of the Mankhurd Railway Station, shows a women, and a child falling off the train from two different doors due to the jostling of passengers after boarding the train.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 09:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the CCTV footage on Tuesday. (Twitter/ANI)
Screengrab of the CCTV footage on Tuesday. (Twitter/ANI)

A child and a woman were saved after they fell off a moving local train by two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage of the Mankhurd Railway Station, posted by news agency ANI, shows a women, and a child falling off the train from two different doors due to the jostling of passengers after boarding the train.

The video then shows, RPF jawans rushing to the train doors and picking them from falling off as the train speeds up.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In September, an RPF official had saved a woman who risked her life to cross a railway track instead of using foot over bridge at Uttar Pradesh’s Shikohabad station. 

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: November 02, 2022, 09:06 IST
last updated: November 02, 2022, 09:06 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Glamorous In Off-shoulder Black See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures

+23PHOTOS

Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About