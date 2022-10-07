Mumbai Sea Link Accident: 'Distracted' Driver was Trying to Plug in Phone Charger; Had 28 Challans Against Him

Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia, arrested for ramming his car into four stationary vehicles on Mumbai’s Bandra Worli Sea Link was “distracted" as he was by plugging his phone charger, his lawyer has said.

It was also found out that Beelkiya had 28 e-challans issued against him, and his unpaid challan amount went up to Rs 28,800, The Indian Express reported.

In fact, just five days before the accident on Wednesday, the accused was charged for over-speeding on the same Sea Link.

As he was produced in front of a court, Beelkiya complained that he was also a victim of the accident as his hand was fractured. He also brought forth his acute diabetic condition, according to The Times of India.

Beelkiya’s lawyer, Vikram Chavan has also argued that the authorities should have cleared the site where the four vehicles, including one ambulance, were standing.

Chavan further highlighted that Beelkiya was that the police had wrongly attached the charge of culpable homicide, as his client did not intentionally cause the accident.

The accused is in custody for for over-speeding and rash driving, and has been booked under the Indian Penal Court’s Section 304-a (causing death by negligence) and 304-b (culpable homicicde not amounting of murder).

His blood samples have been sent for forensic examination to see if he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment, police officials said.

Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries.

The incident happened around 3 am on Wednesday on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai.

