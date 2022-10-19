Mumbai: Security Beefed Up After Caller Threatens To Blow Up Malls, Hotels; Turns Out To Be A Hoax

The Mumbai Police was on high alert on Wednesday after receiving a threat call about bombs being planted in malls, theatres and hotels in the city. The authorities swung into action after an anonymous caller made threat calls to the police of two Maharashtra districts on Tuesday night about bombs being placed at several places in Mumbai including Infinity Mall in Andheri, PVR Mall in Juhu and Sahara Hotel near the city’s domestic Airport.

However, after search operations that went on till Wednesday morning, nothing untoward was found.

Advertisement

According to police, the caller dialled the helpline number 112 at Navi Mumbai Police Control Room and the Mumbai Police Control Room.

After receiving the calls, Sahar Airport Police Juhu, Amboli and Bangur Nagar police station teams along with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel and canine squads got to work but nothing was found.

Police believe the person who made the threat calls could be suffering from mental health issues as he also disclosed his identity during one of the calls, Time of India reported.

Investigators are trying to trace him. However, no FIR has been lodged against the caller yet, as the police will track down the caller first and try to understand his motive for hoax calls before deciding on legal action.

A team from the Mumbai crime branch is also carrying out a parallel probe into the matter.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here