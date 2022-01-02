Mumbai Sees 8,063 New Covid-19 Cases, No Death; BMC Appeals Citizens to Follow Guidelines

Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections on Sunday, 1,763 more than the figure added to the tally on Saturday, the civic body said. The city did not see any death during the day due to the infection and 89 per cent of the cases reported are asymptomatic, it added.

On Saturday, the city recorded 6,347 infections, and Sunday’s addition was a rise of 27 per cent, officials pointed out.

Out of 8.063 new cases registered today, only 503 have been hospitalised out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds. Officials said that as of today, 90% of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant.

“I appeal to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by home quarantine guidelines so as to contain the spread of virus in Mumbai at the earliest possible. I also appeal to the citizens at large to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour," BMC Commissioner said.

“There is no reason to panic but at the same time all of us have to be extremely cautious and exercise extreme Covid appropriate behaviour. Mask is mandatory in public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places. All of us must join hands to tide over this new wave of Covid pandemic," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

