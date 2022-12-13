Mumbai Shocker! Man Looking For Masseur Finds Sister, Wife On Escort Service Website

While trying to access an escort website to look for a masseur, a man from Mumbai was left shocked as he came across pictures of his wife and sister there. The 31-year-old man from Khar then approached the police and, after which a woman in connection to the case was arrested.

The woman allegedly posted photos of women from social media on escort and massage websites. According to police, the man was searching for a masseur online when he came accross the images. The man said that the pictures were taken four years ago and posted on their social media accounts, an India Today report said.

A number was provided on the website for booking, and when the man contacted it, a woman answered. He asked the woman to meet him at a hotel in Khar West and she agreed. Soon the woman met them and when confronted about the incident, the accused started fighting with them and tried to flee.

Advertisement

The man managed to catch hold of the accused woman, who was later taken to the police station in Khar. The woman identified as Reshma Yadav, was later arrested by the police upon investigation.

Police suspect that the woman is part of a gang that uploads pictures of beautiful women from social media on such escort and massage websites. A case was registered against the woman and later she was produced before a court that remanded her in judicial custody.

The police are looking for all the people who are involved with Reshma Yadav. Additionally, the police have also appealed to people to be careful while uploading their pictures on social media.

Read all the Latest India News here