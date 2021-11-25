Mumbai Suburban Rail to be Partially Shut for 72 hours in December for Line Work

The Mumbai Suburban Rail - considered the lifeline of the city - will be partially shut for upto 72 hours in December to complete the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines. While the entire rail route will not be hampered, some stations between Thane and Diva, where the construction is due for the fifth and sixth railway lines, will be affected for 18-72 hours in the next month, reported Hindustan Times.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and the Central Railway zone will be undertaking the blocks after they get the required permission from the Railway Board - the top executive body of the Union Railways Ministry. While the authorities concerned have sought permission for the blocks, the Central Railway has conveyed that minimum inconvenience should be caused to passengers by running additional buses during the period.

“We have raised a few technical difficulties with the MRVC regarding the blocks. We are attempting to minimise passenger inconvenience," a Central Railway official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The Central Railway had undertaken a mega block on Sunday with the railway services being affected between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi. The authorities had also informed the citizens beforehand about the block through a Twitter post.

The upcoming block will help the MRVC and Central Railway to complete the construction work for the new railway lines which will segregate local and outstation trains till Kalyan. Once the new railway lines get commissioned, the administration will also launch 100 local train services on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan railway stations.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has now allowed fully vaccinated individuals in Maharashtra to book the local train tickets on their smartphones. According to news agency ANI, Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lohati said the Railways has linked the UTS mobile app with the Universal pass of Maharashtra government, thus allowing people to book the train tickets on their smartphones.

