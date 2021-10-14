Mumbai: Sufficient Stock Available But No Covid Vaccinations at BMC, State-run Centres on Dussehra

Despite sufficient stock, Covid-19 vaccination will remain suspended in Mumbai on Friday. It is, however, unclear if the break is on account of Dussehra (Vijayadashami), which will also be celebrated on the day.

Centres run by the Maharashtra government as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will not conduct vaccinations on Friday, said a senior civic official.

The official said there was a sufficient stock of vaccine doses available at these centres, and the inoculation will resume from Saturday.

Mumbai has 374 active inoculation centres, including 309 run by the civic body and 20 run by the state government. A total of 1,33,13,138 people have received at least one jab of the coronavirus vaccine in the city as on Wednesday. Of these, 47,52,723 people have taken both doses.

Advertisement

In the last two weeks, new infections in Mumbai have witnessed 18 per cent rise, even as Maharashtra has recorded a drop of 19 per cent. Mumbai is among 11 districts that has registered a rise in cases between September 29 and October 5 and October 6 to 12 period. Mumbai is currently adding one-fifth of total active cases to the state caseload of 29,555.

>ALSO READ | Alert for ‘At least’ 3 Months: Maha Cautious as Covid Cases Rise by 18% in Mumbai but State Sees 19% Decline

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 481 new infections and three deaths, taking the caseload to 7,49,074 and toll to 16,167, according to the BMC. It has, however, recorded less than 500 daily cases in the last four days. On October 6, the city logged 629 cases, the highest after July 14 when it witnessed 635 cases.

Mumbai is left with 5,114 active cases, while its recovery count is 7,25,282. At present, Mumbai has 55 sealed buildings, while the city is free of containment zones.

According to the BMC, the city’s average recovery rate is at 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dipped to 1,102 days and the average growth rate of cases to 0.06 per cent for the period between October 6 and 12. This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases in a day on April 4 at 11,163, and highest deaths on May 1 at 90.

>ALSO READ | Mumbai’s Covid-19 R-value Rose Over 1 in September-end

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.