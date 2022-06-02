Mumbai Tense as Covid Cases Reach 3-month High | News18 Lists Reason, Plan, Other Doubts

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities. Even as the country has seen a lull in terms of virus spikes, the fresh news rung alarm bells.

The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities.

On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new Covid-19 cases. With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed 100-bed mark after a long gap.

What is Causing the New Spike?

Advertisement

A Maharashtra task force officer noted that the recent coronavirus wave in the city is being driven by mild Omicron strains, according to a report by Mint. However, he emphasised that in order to prevent the virus from spreading further, precautions such as masking up and avoiding crowding must be taken.

“Trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild omicron variants. Protect Vulnerables, Keep close watch on hospitalization, Covid-19 appropriate recommended esp in indoor closed environments Avoid crowding. Make Masking a health habit. Stay Vigilant without panic," said Dr Shashank Joshi in a tweet.

BMC Warning for Coming Days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also warned of a big surge in cases in the coming days. The civic body decided to ramp up testing across the city.

“The new cases (reported) daily have tremendously gone up in Mumbai, and with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases. There should be an increase in testing immediately on a war footing. Testing labs should be told to be proactive and fully staffed. Vaccination drive in 12-18 years category and booster doses must be focused on. Jumbo field hospitals must be kept adequately staffed and on alert. Assistant Commissioners in charge of wards must review the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told officials.

Advertisement

What are Cases Like in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

With fresh infections, the state’s Covid-19 tally rose to 78,88,167 and the toll to 1,47,860. On Tuesday, the state recorded 711 cases and one Covid-19 fatality.

On February 24, Maharashtra recorded 1,124 infections. The case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent and the case recovery rate in the state is now 98.07 per cent. Maharashtra’s active tally of cases now stands at 4,032.

Advertisement

BMC Gears Up

Officials have been asked by the municipal commissioner, who is also the administrator, to ensure that more testing is done and that more vaccinations are given to children and adolescents.

Jumbo Covid care facilities would be on high alert as well, particularly the Malad jumbo centre, which is the only one serving north Mumbai patients following the closure of the Dahisar and Goregaon jumbo clinics, Mid Day reported. If needed, the BMC will have over 20,000 beds in Covid care centres on hand ready, the report said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chahal also said private hospitals must be on alert. “The municipal commissioner also emphasised more testing and asked private hospitals to be ready to admit COVID patients. At present, there are 2,600 beds reserved for COVID patients in private hospitals and only 12 patients are admitted. As of now, we don’t expect more admissions but will take precautions and be prepared," Private hospital coordinator Dr Gautam Bhansali told Mid Day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.