Mumbai To Face 10% Water Cut For 10 Days From Today | Read Details

Urging Mumbaikars to use water “judiciously", the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a 10 per cent water cut for 10 days in the city, starting from today.

As per the civic body’s notification, water cuts will be imposed in Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas from Tuesday.

The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir in the neighbouring Thane district was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10.

Requesting citizens’ cooperation with municipal administration, the BMC appealed to people to use water “judiciously".

In the past years, BMC has reportedly supplied 3,750 million liters of water daily to the city.

(With PTI inputs)

