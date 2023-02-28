Mumbai to Face Water Cut on March 2-3; Vikhroli, Bhandup, Others to Remain Affected

Some parts of Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai will witness a water supply cut on March 2 and 3, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) said on Monday. According to the municipal body, some repair work related to water supply in some localities of S and N Wards will affect the supply.

The BMC will undertake the work of connecting 1200 mm and 900 mm diameter water channels at Quarry Road in Bhandup (West) in Mumbai on March 2, 2023, a Mid-day report quoted the civic body as saying.

Water supply will remain affected from 12.00 midnight on Thursday, March 2 till midnight on Friday, March 3. The affected areas include Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai and Ghatkopar. BMC has urged people living in these localities to use water sparingly.

Advertisement

“Residents of the concerned localities are requested to keep the required water supply on the previous day before the water cut during the above mentioned dates. They are also requested to cooperate with the BMC," the civic body said.

Since the work will undergo in S & N wards, areas falling under them will also face a problem.

In the S division, areas adjacent to Pratap Nagar Road, Kamble Compound, Jamil Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Muthu Compound, Sant Rohidas Nagar, Raja Colony, Shinde Maidan, Sonapur, Shastri Nagar, Lake Marg, CEAT Tyre Marg, Subhash Nagar, Ambewadi, Gadevi Marg, Sarvodaya Nagar and others will remain affected.

In the N Division, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Vikhroli (West), Vikhroli Station Marg, Vikhroli Park Site and Lower Depot, Pada Pumping Station Other Sections will face a problem.

Read all the Latest India News here