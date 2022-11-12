Mumbai: To Make Way For Cyclothon, BKC, Bandra and Worli To See Traffic Restrictions On Sunday

Mumbai will see traffic restrictions on Sunday from 5 am to 1 pm on several roads due to the “Jio Mumbai Cyclothon," the city’s traffic police said.

“Mumbai Cyclothon is being organised in the jurisdiction of the BKC traffic division, and vehicular management is necessary, the traffic police said in an order.

The marathon will pass through BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra and Worli and therefore alternate routes for the vehicular traffic has been provided.

See the traffic disruptions for Sunday (5 am- 1pm)

BKC - No entry of vehicles will be allowed from MTNL junction and BKC Connector South Bound.

Kherwadi - No entry for vehicles proceeding from Western express highway-South Bound- Prabodhankar Thackeray flyover bridge towards Worli sea link.

Road will be closed from Kanakiya Parris Bldg to the BKC area, from Matoshri Junction and MMRDA Junction to BKC, and from Kalanagar Junction-Nandadeep Garden- Bandra Railway Bridge towards sea link.

Bandra (west)- Routes closed on Lilavati Hospital- K.C. Road- MSRDC Guest House towards sea link, South Bound of S.V. Road- Mahim Causeway, towards Worli Sea Link through under Bandra flyover, and Western Express highway-Kalanagar junction towards sea link through Bandra flyover.

Worli- No entry on Khan Abdul Gafar Khan road between Gafar junction to JK Kapur Chowk.

What is the Jio Mumbai Cyclothon?

Jio Mumbai Cyclothon has various pedal and cycling categories including 5kms and 10kms (joy rides), a 25 kms (pink pedaling for women), 25 kms for men and a 50 and 100 kms.

A special category of 75 kms called the Ride for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is there to celebrate India’s seventy five years of independence.

Apart from this, there is a special state level “Jio True5G race" that is in patnership with the Cycling Association of Maharashtra (CAM). This is for pro-cyclists men and women above the age of 19.

For the Jio race, men have a 84 km category and the winner takes a prize money Rs 1,65,000 whereas women have a 42 km category with the prize money of Rs 1,40,000.

“Jio Mumbai Cyclothon is a Green initiative that aims to create awareness among citizens about health and fitness for people of all ages and sensitizes them towards eco-friendly transportation options like cycling, " Ravindra Waani, Director for Champ Endurance said, ANI reported.

