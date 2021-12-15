Mumbai to See Night Mobile Vaccination Drive Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Amidst rising Omicron cases in Maharashtra, which was previously battered by second wave of Covid-19, the BMC has planned to start special night vaccination sessions for unvaccinated eligible adults in Mumbai.

A mobile team or vaccination centre will be in operation in all wards across the city from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The mobile teams will be stationed at railway stations, slum areas and construction sites and similar settlements. The teams and special immunisation centers will be set up for hired labourers, late working employees, street dwellers and hawkers.

Moreover, a special immunisation session will be organised in the area where a large number of citizens are yet to be vaccinated.

So far, 80% of Mumbai’s population is fully vaccinated, and 20% are yet to take the second dose.

“In a few wards, the night vaccination started on Monday, but from Tuesday, each ward will have at least one night centre," said BMC executive health officer Mangala Gomare.

Maharashtra reported eight new infections of Omicron on Tuesday, of which seven were from Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 28. Mumbai is again the highest contributor of Omicron infection in the state with 12 cases as on Tuesday.

Schools in Mumbai reopened for Class 1 to 7 students on Wednesday. While Mumbai’s municipal body has imposed no fresh restriction so far, efforts are being made to pace up the vaccination drive with an aim to vaccinate its entire eligible population as soon as possible.

The BMC has asked schools to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Apart from wearing masks, sanitization and social distancing, vaccination of staff and allowing children to enter the campus with the consent of their parents are mandatory rules.

Pune will be the next city to reopen schools from Class 1 to 7.

