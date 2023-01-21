Mumbai News Updates: Man Arrested For PM's Security Breach is His ‘Big Fan’, Say Sources; Ganja Worth Over Rs 1.3 Crore Seized in Kandivali

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 23:08 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Updates: Good evening, Mumbai.
The Centre has reportedly issued directions to block YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question". Along with YouTube videos, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also directed Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos. READ MORE
Senior NCP politician Ajit Pawar on Saturday said Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are of the view to field MVA candidates for the upcoming bypolls to Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly constituencies in Pune. Both the seats fell vacant recently after the death of sitting MLAs- both belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pawar said Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, his NCP counterpart Jayant Patil, and other senior leaders will meet in Mumbai on January 24.
“Many office-bearers of NCP from Chinchwad told me we need to contest the by-polls," he said.
Chinchwad and Kasba Peth seats were represented by MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak, respectively. Tilak died last December and Jagtap earlier this month. The bypolls will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.
HindAyan, a multi-stage cycle race along the lines of the famed Tour De France, has begun participation registrations, an organiser said on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the website of the event at his official residence Varsha earlier this week, organiser Vishnudas Chapke informed.
The race will be flagged off from New Delhi’s National War Memorial on February 5 and culminate 1,600 kilometres away at Sinhagad near Pune on February 19 to coincide with the birth anniversary of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered Rs 94.37 lakh in cash after conducting several raids at 18 places in Mumbai and Bhopal in three cases connected with illegal forex remittances during 2014-2016. Several incriminating documents and electronic gadgets were also recovered.
According to a statement from the probe agency, the agency registered three separate cases against the accused which included private persons, unknown officials of multi-state cooperative societies and unknown public servants.
Ten years after his passing away, a portrait of the late Shiv Sena founder and Hindutva icon, Balasaheb Keshav Thackeray, shall be unveiled in the central hall of Maharashtra Legislature on January 23, marking his 97th birth anniversary. Ironically, the programme comes on a day when his son and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s five-year tenure as the party president comes to end.
Though it is not presently clear if he will attend the event on Monday, the Sena (UBT) has sought the Election Commission of India’s permission to hold the party chief and other internal elections.
Kandivali Unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotic Cell arrested a man and seized 325.1 grams of high-quality Heroin worth Rs 1.30 Crores from his possession. Rs 4.60 lakhs cash was also seized from him. Further investigation by Police to unearth the nexus is underway: Mumbai Police
In a bizarre case of superstitions, a married woman was allegedly forced to consume a concoction of water containing human bone powder and ashes ostensibly to help her get pregnant, police said here on Saturday. The victim, aged around 27, lodged a complaint with Sinhgad Police Station which swung into action and arrested the woman’s husband Jayant Kokale, his parents, his brother and three others for the torture meted out, said Investigating Officer Inspector Jayant Rajurkar.
Simultaneously, taking serious note, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought a detailed report on the shocking allegations. According to Inspector Rajurkar, the woman was married with the accused in 2019 and the weird black magic rituals were started by the family after she reportedly failed to conceive.
Mumbaikars have warmly embraced the new full-length operations of the Mumbai Metro’s Lines 2A and 7 which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. On the first day of public runs, the combined ridership was over 65,000 on the two lines, with commuters appreciating the world-class ambience, ease and services.
Many have decided to discard their regular form of bus, taxis or autorickshaw commutes and now swear by the metro travel. The two fully operational crucial routes are — Line 7 Dahisar East-Andheri East, 16.50 km and Line 2A Dahisar East-Andheri West, 18.60 km — the first phases of which were inaugurated in April 2022, and now the suburbanites are delighted.
Much-awaited National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) is now available, helping Mumbaikars get rid of carrying multiple cards or cash to travel in Mumbai metro. The card can be recharged in the multiples of Rs 100,with the maximum limit of Rs 2,000. READ MORE
The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Mumbai over the last 10 years in the month of January was back in 2011 with a low temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mumbai, police arrested a man for entering the rally posing as an Army soldier, informed police officials on Saturday. The 35-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested by the Mumbai Police, 90 minutes before PM Narendra Modi was to reach Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), informed Mumbai Police officials.
The accused tried to enter the high-security VVIP area by claiming himself to be a Naik from the “Guards Regiment" of the Army. The accused has been identified as Rameshwar Mishra, a science graduate who was stopped by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials on suspicion around 3 pm.
Here are are timings of newly-launched yellow line 2A and red line 7.
A 27-year-old television actor and producer has been arrested from the western suburb of Andheri after he allegedly created a fake account on social media and sent obscene messages to another actor, police said on Saturday. Officials from Bangur Nagar police station apprehended the accused following a search operation in the area on Friday, an official said.
Despite witnessing ‘very poor’ air at 303, Mumbai’s air quality on Saturday seemed to have slightly improved from the day before when the overall AQI stood at 319. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 303 and 167 respectively.
Mumbai on Friday reported four Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,227, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said. The recovery count increased by 12 in the last 24 hours and touched 11,35,448, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 32, he added.
As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while 1,86,86,926 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 3,720 in the last 24 hours.
According to the police, in the second case, during several Amavasya nights (no-moon nights), the woman’s in-laws allegedly forced her to indulge in superstitious activities at home and in some other rituals the woman was forcefully taken to an unknown crematorium and asked to eat powdered bones of a dead human.
Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma further said that the in-laws in another type of ritual had allegedly taken the victim to some unknown area in the Konkan region of Maharashtra where she was forced to indulge in an “aghori" (black magic) practice under a waterfall.
According to news agency ANI, the woman reportedly registered a complaint with the police on separate matters. In the first case, the woman alleged that her in-laws had demanded dowry during the time of marriage (in 2019) which included cash, gold and silver jewellery.
In the second case, the police have imposed relevant sections of anti-superstition and black magic act, according to the complaint application.
In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly forced by her in-laws and husband to eat powdered human bones as a part of a black magic ritual advised by the local occultist to conceive a child. Following a complaint by the woman, Pune Police on Wednesday registered an FIR or police case against seven people including the husband, in-laws and the occultist.
A Twitter user reacted to “Swati Maliwal being molested" case. “In Mumbai, we have bars and wineshops at every 100 metres, and even closer than that. But you will hardly find any cases of flirting or anything against the women. The reason behind this is “Mumbai police’s danda" (baton), which is strong enough to remember life time," he said. READ MORE
A Mumbai resident complained to police that loud drums were being played near his place for nearly an hour. He said that it had been happening since Monday at Versova Welfare School Ground. The cops said that they have asked Versova Police Station to take action.
Mumbaikars, please note. Vehicular movement is slow at IB Patel petrol pump (Aarey Bridge), northbound.
A 17-year-old girl was “repeatedly raped" by her neighbour in neighbouring Thane for a month. The accused was given the keys of victim’s house by her mother who used to lock the minor daily at home for safety before stepping out for work, police said.
The homes will be available under all the four income brackets of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG). Approximately 60% of the 4,000 homes to be sold will be available under the EWS and LIG categories. The remaining 40% will be for the MIG and HIG. The flats in the EWS and LIG categories will be priced at around Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh respectively. Apartment prices for MIG and HIG are yet to get finalised.
In March, the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) will come out with a lottery draw to sell around 4,000 homes. The details of the lottery draw were shared on Friday by the officials of the housing department. A major bulk of the units will be in the Pahadi area of Goregaon West (about 2,200 homes) on the Link Road and the balance will be in the areas of Powai, Sion, Borivali, etc.
Parents staying in Mumbai north-central, can take their children for art and painting competition at various venues in the area. Lawmaker Poonam Mahajan posts pictures from the Butterfly Garden, Mumbai University.
Mankhurd-Thane flyover in Chheda Nagar, a project that will ease traffic situation, is now in its final stage. An important phase of this work was completed on Monday, January 16. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to start the flyover for public use from February 15. Once the bridge is open to the public, the problem of traffic congestion in Chheda Nagar will be resolved and commuters can then cover the Mankhurd-Thane distance in just five minutes.
“How can Mumbai be safe for women when police have failed to find my daughter," asked the father of the MBBS student who went missing in November 2021. Police said that a lifeguard suspected of killing her claimed he had dumped her body in the sea. The woman’s father, a journalist by profession, was quoted by Mid-day as saying that the cops are drawing conclusions without gathering evidence. He also pointed out how the same accused was given a clean chit in September 2022 by the cops after conducting a slew of tests.
A report in Mid-day stated that the auto rickshaw mafia has now started printing their own tariff cards for shared autos. Commuters at Bandra station were surprised to see the rate card that mentioned rates of shared autos from the station to prominent destinations such as the Diamond Company, ICICI Bank, Bandra-Kurla Complex, etc. The rate has been set at Rs 20 for each passenger with the exception of heavy traffic situations in evenings when auto drivers can charge Rs 30, as per the poster.
The first passenger on the newly inaugurated line was Yogesh Solanki, a young employee in Mumbai. He said he was waiting for years for the Metro to open.
According to Mumbai Metro officials, as many as 64,065 passengers made use of new metro lines 2A and 7 by 8 pm on Friday. While Metro 2A handled 35,684 passengers, Metro 7 had 28,381 riders. Many people expressed their happiness that the Metro stretches are finally open.
We’ll begin the day by bringing a bone-chilling crime scene. After the sensational murder of Vasai resident, Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi, another case has come to light with the police personnel and Indian Navy divers hunting the body of a medical student who went missing more than a year ago. We’ll also tell you the India Metrological Department’s prediction for weather, and the ‘very poor’ quality of air that Mumbaikars have been breathing in recently — a situation Delhiites can relate to for almost half the year. We’ll also check the status of newly-launched metro lines 2A and 7, traffic restrictions on Eastern Freeway and flight delays at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The police personnel along with Indian Navy divers on Friday conducted a search operation in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast after a lifeguard suspected of killing a medical student, who went missing more than a year ago, claimed he had dumped her body in the sea.
The search operation, which also involved personnel from private agencies, covered an area spread across 100 metres from the Bandra Bandstand shore in suburban Mumbai and lasted from 9 am to 2 pm, but did not yield any result, an official said.
Sadichha Sane (22), a third year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) student hailing from adjoining Palghar district, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand, a popular hangout spot along the sea, in November 2021.
The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the case, recently arrested Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, in connection with her alleged murder. “During interrogation, the accused told the police he had killed Sane and dumped her body in the sea near Bandstand,” the official said.
After this revelation, a crime branch team, Indian Navy divers and personnel from private agencies jointly conducted a search in the sea to locate her body.
“The accused showed us the place where he claimed to have disposed the victim’s body. Accordingly, a search operation involving police personnel, the Indian Navy and private agencies was carried out,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1). Police were still to establish a motive behind Sane’s killing.
A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday was delayed by five hours, with the airline attributing the delay to the diversion of incoming flights for medical reasons. SpiceJet flight SG 455 was scheduled to depart from here at 3.05 pm for Goa but the flight could take off for its destination only at 8.06 pm, according to the live flight tracking website flightradar24.
SpiceJet flight SG 455 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Goa (20 January 2023) was delayed due to a medical diversion in the previous rotation of the incoming aircraft, which was diverted to Nagpur, the airline said in a statement.
The financial capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), it is expected to increase by two degrees Celsius (17 to 19) over the weekend and dip back to around 14 degrees Celsius by January 26. Barring 2021, this year the city has witnessed the hottest January, so far, in the last 10 years, the IMD said citing its data. Meanwhile, the Air Quality of the city continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday.
