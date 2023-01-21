Home / News / India / Mumbai News Updates: Man Arrested For PM's Security Breach is His ‘Big Fan’, Say Sources; Ganja Worth Over Rs 1.3 Crore Seized in Kandivali

Mumbai News Updates: Man Arrested For PM's Security Breach is His ‘Big Fan’, Say Sources; Ganja Worth Over Rs 1.3 Crore Seized in Kandivali

Maharashtra News Updates: Despite witnessing ‘very poor’ air at 303, Mumbai’s air quality on Saturday seemed to have slightly improved from the day before when the overall AQI stood at 319

mumbai news today, mumbai traffic today, latest news mumbai, mumbai weather, mumbai airport, mumbai crime

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 23:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Updates: Good evening, Mumbai. As some of you enjoy the weekend, while others work in offices, this blog will help you know what's happening in and around your city in a glance. From traffic to weather, crime, business and entertainment, we present you all the serious and light news that may affect you or you might be interested in.

Jan 21, 2023 20:45 IST

PM's Security Breach in Mumbai: Man Who Impersonated As NSG Held; Sources Say He’s a ‘Big Fan’ of Modi

The Centre has reportedly issued directions to block YouTube videos sharing the first episode of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question". Along with YouTube videos, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also directed Twitter to block over 50 tweets containing links to the concerned YouTube videos. READ MORE

Jan 21, 2023 19:26 IST

Maha: MVA Leaders of View to Contest Pune Assembly Bypolls, Says Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP politician Ajit Pawar on Saturday said Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are of the view to field MVA candidates for the upcoming bypolls to Chinchwad and Kasba Peth assembly constituencies in Pune. Both the seats fell vacant recently after the death of sitting MLAs- both belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pawar said Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, his NCP counterpart Jayant Patil, and other senior leaders will meet in Mumbai on January 24.

“Many office-bearers of NCP from Chinchwad told me we need to contest the by-polls," he said.

Chinchwad and Kasba Peth seats were represented by MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak, respectively. Tilak died last December and Jagtap earlier this month. The bypolls will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Jan 21, 2023 18:05 IST

Maharashtra CM Launches Registration Website for 1600 Km Multi-stage Cycle Race HindAyan

HindAyan, a multi-stage cycle race along the lines of the famed Tour De France, has begun participation registrations, an organiser said on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the website of the event at his official residence Varsha earlier this week, organiser Vishnudas Chapke informed.

The race will be flagged off from New Delhi’s National War Memorial on February 5 and culminate 1,600 kilometres away at Sinhagad near Pune on February 19 to coincide with the birth anniversary of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Jan 21, 2023 16:27 IST

CBI Raids 18 Sites in Mumbai, Bhopal; Recovers Rs 94 lakh in Illegal Forex Remittances

The Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered Rs 94.37 lakh in cash after conducting several raids at 18 places in Mumbai and Bhopal in three cases connected with illegal forex remittances during 2014-2016. Several incriminating documents and electronic gadgets were also recovered.
According to a statement from the probe agency, the agency registered three separate cases against the accused which included private persons, unknown officials of multi-state cooperative societies and unknown public servants.

Jan 21, 2023 16:19 IST

Maharastra Legislature to Unveil Portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray on his Birth Anniversary on Monday

Ten years after his passing away, a portrait of the late Shiv Sena founder and Hindutva icon, Balasaheb Keshav Thackeray, shall be unveiled in the central hall of Maharashtra Legislature on January 23, marking his 97th birth anniversary. Ironically, the programme comes on a day when his son and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s five-year tenure as the party president comes to end.

Though it is not presently clear if he will attend the event on Monday, the Sena (UBT) has sought the Election Commission of India’s permission to hold the party chief and other internal elections.

Jan 21, 2023 16:16 IST

Mumbai: Ganja Worth Over Rs 1.3 Crore Seized, 1 Held in Kandivali

Kandivali Unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotic Cell arrested a man and seized 325.1 grams of high-quality Heroin worth Rs 1.30 Crores from his possession. Rs 4.60 lakhs cash was also seized from him. Further investigation by Police to unearth the nexus is underway: Mumbai Police

Jan 21, 2023 15:58 IST

Maha Woman Forced to Drink Water with Human Bones Powder, Ashes To Conceive; MSCW Seeks Report

In a bizarre case of superstitions, a married woman was allegedly forced to consume a concoction of water containing human bone powder and ashes ostensibly to help her get pregnant, police said here on Saturday. The victim, aged around 27, lodged a complaint with Sinhgad Police Station which swung into action and arrested the woman’s husband Jayant Kokale, his parents, his brother and three others for the torture meted out, said Investigating Officer Inspector Jayant Rajurkar.

Simultaneously, taking serious note, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought a detailed report on the shocking allegations. According to Inspector Rajurkar, the woman was married with the accused in 2019 and the weird black magic rituals were started by the family after she reportedly failed to conceive.

Jan 21, 2023 15:35 IST

Mumbaikars Embrace Extended Metros, Chuck Autos-Taxis-Buses

Mumbaikars have warmly embraced the new full-length operations of the Mumbai Metro’s Lines 2A and 7 which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. On the first day of public runs, the combined ridership was over 65,000 on the two lines, with commuters appreciating the world-class ambience, ease and services.

Many have decided to discard their regular form of bus, taxis or autorickshaw commutes and now swear by the metro travel. The two fully operational crucial routes are — Line 7 Dahisar East-Andheri East, 16.50 km and Line 2A Dahisar East-Andheri West, 18.60 km — the first phases of which were inaugurated in April 2022, and now the suburbanites are delighted.

Jan 21, 2023 15:19 IST

Starting Today, Travel Smart in Mumbai Locals, Metro & Buses with Common Mobility Card

Much-awaited National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) is now available, helping Mumbaikars get rid of carrying multiple cards or cash to travel in Mumbai metro. The card can be recharged in the multiples of Rs 100,with the maximum limit of Rs 2,000. READ MORE

Jan 21, 2023 15:01 IST

Mumbai Weather at 2:30pm

The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Mumbai over the last 10 years in the month of January was back in 2011 with a low temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Jan 21, 2023 14:18 IST

Mumbai: Man Arrested for Posing as Soldier Before PM Modi's Rally

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Mumbai, police arrested a man for entering the rally posing as an Army soldier, informed police officials on Saturday. The 35-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested by the Mumbai Police, 90 minutes before PM Narendra Modi was to reach Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), informed Mumbai Police officials.

The accused tried to enter the high-security VVIP area by claiming himself to be a Naik from the “Guards Regiment" of the Army. The accused has been identified as Rameshwar Mishra, a science graduate who was stopped by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials on suspicion around 3 pm.

Jan 21, 2023 14:13 IST

Timings of Newly Launched Metro Lines 2A & 7

Here are are timings of newly-launched yellow line 2A and red line 7.

Jan 21, 2023 14:09 IST

Mumbai: TV Producer Held for Harassing Actor on Social Media

A 27-year-old television actor and producer has been arrested from the western suburb of Andheri after he allegedly created a fake account on social media and sent obscene messages to another actor, police said on Saturday. Officials from Bangur Nagar police station apprehended the accused following a search operation in the area on Friday, an official said.

Jan 21, 2023 13:38 IST

Better Than Yesterday, Still 'Very Poor': Mumbai's Air Quality at 303

Despite witnessing ‘very poor’ air at 303, Mumbai’s air quality on Saturday seemed to have slightly improved from the day before when the overall AQI stood at 319. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 303 and 167 respectively.

Jan 21, 2023 12:47 IST

Mumbai Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 32

Mumbai on Friday reported four Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,227, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said. The recovery count increased by 12 in the last 24 hours and touched 11,35,448, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 32, he added.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while 1,86,86,926 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 3,720 in the last 24 hours.

Jan 21, 2023 12:27 IST

'Pune Woman Was Taken to Crematorium on Amavasya Nights'

According to the police, in the second case, during several Amavasya nights (no-moon nights), the woman’s in-laws allegedly forced her to indulge in superstitious activities at home and in some other rituals the woman was forcefully taken to an unknown crematorium and asked to eat powdered bones of a dead human.

Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma further said that the in-laws in another type of ritual had allegedly taken the victim to some unknown area in the Konkan region of Maharashtra where she was forced to indulge in an “aghori" (black magic) practice under a waterfall.

Jan 21, 2023 12:24 IST

Pune Woman Files Case of Dowry and Black Magic Against In-laws

According to news agency ANI, the woman reportedly registered a complaint with the police on separate matters. In the first case, the woman alleged that her in-laws had demanded dowry during the time of marriage (in 2019) which included cash, gold and silver jewellery.

In the second case, the police have imposed relevant sections of anti-superstition and black magic act, according to the complaint application.

Jan 21, 2023 12:23 IST

Pune Woman Forced To Eat Powdered Human Bones To Conceive Child

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly forced by her in-laws and husband to eat powdered human bones as a part of a black magic ritual advised by the local occultist to conceive a child. Following a complaint by the woman, Pune Police on Wednesday registered an FIR or police case against seven people including the husband, in-laws and the occultist.

Jan 21, 2023 11:33 IST

'Can't Forget Mumbai Police's Baton': Resident Reacts to Swati Maliwal Molestation Case

A Twitter user reacted to “Swati Maliwal being molested" case. “In Mumbai, we have bars and wineshops at every 100 metres, and even closer than that. But you will hardly find any cases of flirting or anything against the women. The reason behind this is “Mumbai police’s danda" (baton), which is strong enough to remember life time," he said. READ MORE

Jan 21, 2023 11:24 IST

Loud Music at Versova Welfare School Ground Since Monday Troubles Residents

A Mumbai resident complained to police that loud drums were being played near his place for nearly an hour. He said that it had been happening since Monday at Versova Welfare School Ground. The cops said that they have asked Versova Police Station to take action.

Jan 21, 2023 11:20 IST

Mumbai: Slow Traffic at IB Patel Petrol Pump

Mumbaikars, please note. Vehicular movement is slow at IB Patel petrol pump (Aarey Bridge), northbound.

Jan 21, 2023 11:17 IST

Thane: Neighbour 'Daily Rapes' Teen Locked at Home for Safety

A 17-year-old girl was “repeatedly raped" by her neighbour in neighbouring Thane for a month. The accused was given the keys of victim’s house by her mother who used to lock the minor daily at home for safety before stepping out for work, police said.

Jan 21, 2023 11:11 IST

MHADA Lottery: Flats Starting Rs 35L Will be Available

The homes will be available under all the four income brackets of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG). Approximately 60% of the 4,000 homes to be sold will be available under the EWS and LIG categories. The remaining 40% will be for the MIG and HIG. The flats in the EWS and LIG categories will be priced at around Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh respectively. Apartment prices for MIG and HIG are yet to get finalised.

Jan 21, 2023 11:10 IST

Planning to Buy Home in Mumbai? Lottery for 4,000 Houses to be Out Soon

In March, the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) will come out with a lottery draw to sell around 4,000 homes. The details of the lottery draw were shared on Friday by the officials of the housing department. A major bulk of the units will be in the Pahadi area of Goregaon West (about 2,200 homes) on the Link Road and the balance will be in the areas of Powai, Sion, Borivali, etc.

Jan 21, 2023 11:02 IST

Attention Mumbai Parents, Here's Art & Painting Competition for Your Children

Parents staying in Mumbai north-central, can take their children for art and painting competition at various venues in the area. Lawmaker Poonam Mahajan posts pictures from the Butterfly Garden, Mumbai University.

Jan 21, 2023 10:56 IST

Travel from Mankhurd to Thane in 5 Minutes

Mankhurd-Thane flyover in Chheda Nagar, a project that will ease traffic situation, is now in its final stage. An important phase of this work was completed on Monday, January 16. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has planned to start the flyover for public use from February 15. Once the bridge is open to the public, the problem of traffic congestion in Chheda Nagar will be resolved and commuters can then cover the Mankhurd-Thane distance in just five minutes.

Jan 21, 2023 10:20 IST

Prove My Daughter is Dead, Says MBBS Student's Father. Cops Are Hunting for Her Body

“How can Mumbai be safe for women when police have failed to find my daughter," asked the father of the MBBS student who went missing in November 2021. Police said that a lifeguard suspected of killing her claimed he had dumped her body in the sea. The woman’s father, a journalist by profession, was quoted by Mid-day as saying that the cops are drawing conclusions without gathering evidence. He also pointed out how the same accused was given a clean chit in September 2022 by the cops after conducting a slew of tests.

Jan 21, 2023 10:15 IST

Mumbai: Report Says Auto Mafia Has Sets its Own Rate Card in Bandra

A report in Mid-day stated that the auto rickshaw mafia has now started printing their own tariff cards for shared autos. Commuters at Bandra station were surprised to see the rate card that mentioned rates of shared autos from the station to prominent destinations such as the Diamond Company, ICICI Bank, Bandra-Kurla Complex, etc. The rate has been set at Rs 20 for each passenger with the exception of heavy traffic situations in evenings when auto drivers can charge Rs 30, as per the poster.

Jan 21, 2023 10:12 IST

Mumbai Metro: Meet the First Passenger of Line 7 & 2A

The first passenger on the newly inaugurated line was Yogesh Solanki, a young employee in Mumbai. He said he was waiting for years for the Metro to open.

Jan 21, 2023 10:09 IST

Mumbai Metro: Over 64,000 People Travel on Lines 2A & 7 on Day 1 of Launch

According to Mumbai Metro officials, as many as 64,065 passengers made use of new metro lines 2A and 7 by 8 pm on Friday. While Metro 2A handled 35,684 passengers, Metro 7 had 28,381 riders. Many people expressed their happiness that the Metro stretches are finally open.

Jan 21, 2023 10:04 IST

This Winters, Try This Fruit. Mumbai Vegetable Sellers Call it 'Simran'

The fruit is persimmon, or ‘simran’ as it is popularly known among vegetable sellers in Mumbai. The medium-sized light orange fruit, which is available for a very short period in the market, is fleshy with a tough skin, and deliciously sweet. For pregnant women, the nutritional content in persimmons can promote the growth and development of the fetus. It also ensure the good health of the expecting mother.
Jan 21, 2023 09:41 IST

Mumbai Metro's 2A & 7 Lines to Cover Andheri to Dahisar in Just 75 Mins

In good news for Mumbaikars, the much-awaited lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro will become operational for the public from 4pm on Friday, a day after being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lines will not only cut travel time — for instance Andheri to Dahisar in just 75 minutes — but also decongest the Western Express Highway and SV Road, which are two of the busiest routes in the city. READ MORE
Jan 21, 2023 09:36 IST

Mumbai Latest News: Skywalks to Link Malls, Offices to Nearby Metros

Some Twitter users also reacted to a news story that stated that plans are afoot to connect Mumbai's Oberoi Mall, NESCO in Goregaon and nearest metro stations with skywalks or travelators. Modern cities like Dubai and Singapore already have metro rail stations connected to foot over bridges, shopping complexes, residential societies and malls for pedestrians.

Jan 21, 2023 09:27 IST

Mumbai Crime: Karni Sena Leader Held for Molesting

The Bangur Nagar Link Road police has arrested Surjeet Singh Rathore, the national vice-president of the Rajput Karni Sena — who is also an actor, for allegedly molesting, abusing, harassing and defaming a 27-year-old model and actress, a report in Mid-day stated. Rathore, who was arrested at Four Bungalows in Andheri West, was produced before the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate court on Friday.
Jan 21, 2023 09:21 IST

Mumbai Metro: 'Reach Kandivali in 20 Mins by Line 7 from Andheri'

Mumbai residents reviewed the newly-launched Metro line 7. They say it saves times and also saves them from traffic snarls.

Jan 21, 2023 09:19 IST

WATCH | Mumbai Residents Welcome Metro Lines 2A & 7 with 'Pooja & Prasad'

A Twitter user posted a video clip of a couple who brought coconut, 'prasad' and other puja material for the launch of Mumbai metro's line 2A and 7, which was launched by PM Modi two days ago.

Jan 21, 2023 09:15 IST

Actress Disha Patani at Mumbai Airport

Actress Disha Patani spotted at the departure of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Jan 21, 2023 09:12 IST

Mumbai Cops, Navy Divers Scour Sea for Body of MBBS Student Who Went Missing in 2021

More than a year after a medical student went missing, police personnel along with Indian Navy divers on Friday conducted a search operation in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast after a lifeguard suspected of killing her claimed he had dumped her body in the sea, an official said. The search operation, which also involved personnel from private agencies, covered an area spread across 100 metres from the Bandra Bandstand shore in suburban Mumbai and lasted from 9 am to 2 pm, but did not yield any result, he said. Sadichha Sane (22), a third year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) student hailing from adjoining Palghar district, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand, a popular hangout spot along the sea, in November 2021.
Jan 21, 2023 09:10 IST

Mumbai Metro: Newly-launched Lines 2A & 7 Lack Last-mile Connectivity

The absence of last-mile connectivity for passengers after they disembark, will be a major impediment for the two new Metro lines inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new stations falling in phase 2 of both these Metro rail lines do not have space for regular auto rickshaw stands or those operating on sharing basis. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will operate only three new bus routes covering Metro-2A and Metro-7 stations.

Jan 21, 2023 09:03 IST

When Bengaluru Airport Lounge Turned into a 'Mumbai Local Train'

We all are aware that certain travel credit cards offer complimentary lounge access at both domestic and international airports. One can relax at select airport lounges at no extra cost. A travel credit card provides rewards for travel bookings along with benefits like free tickets, complimentary lounge access, co-branded offers and exclusive discounts and deals on travel-related purchases. Many financial institutions also partner with travel platforms to offer co-branded credit cards that have premium perks. This benefit, however, has become a source of inconvenience, with travellers complaining that "airport lounges are turning into Mumbai local train".

Jan 21, 2023 08:58 IST

WATCH | PM Modi Interacts with Youngsters on New Mumbai Metro Line

In this video shared by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, PM Modi can be seen waving to a sea of people, gathered on the other side of the station, before boarding the train. He also interacted with a group of youngsters, women, and metro rail workers during the ride. PM Modi had on Thursday inaugurated two new Mumbai metro Lines, Line 2A and 7, and took a ride between Gundavali and Mogra stations.

Jan 21, 2023 08:53 IST

Vagir: How Did Submarine, Built at Mumbai's Mazagaon Dock, Get Its Name

The construction of the submarine with "superior stealth features" like advanced acoustic absorption technique began in July 2009. It got its name from INS Vagir - a Vela-class submarine from Russia that served in the Navy from 1973 to 2001.

Jan 21, 2023 08:38 IST

Vagir is Among 6 Submarines Being Built By Mumbai's Mazagaon Dock

Vagir is among the six submarines being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with the French M/s Naval Group under the over Rs23,000 crore Project 75. Four of these Kalvari class submarines have already been commissioned into the Navy, while the sixth and the last one is slated for delivery this year end.
Jan 21, 2023 08:35 IST

Vagir: Navy's Submarine, Built at Mumbai's Mazagaon, to be Commissioned on Monday

The Indian Navy will commission the fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir on January 23 (Monday). It has been built indigenously, under Indian Navy's Project-75, at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. It will bolster the Navy's combat capability at a time when China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region.
Jan 21, 2023 08:32 IST

Mumbai-Goa SpiceJet Flight Delayed by 5 Hrs

A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday was delayed by five hours, with the airline attributing the delay to the diversion of incoming flights for medical reasons. SpiceJet flight SG 455 was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 3.05 pm for Goa but the flight could take off for its destination only at 8.06 pm, according to the live flight tracking website flightradar24. At Nagpur, SpiceJet said, the oxygen cylinders needed to be replenished before the aircraft could depart. As Nagpur is an offline station where SpiceJet does not operate, the maintenance staff and oxygen cylinders had to be sent from Mumbai, it added.
Jan 21, 2023 08:25 IST

Why is There a Rise in Births in Mumbai? 'May be People Who Migrated Returned'

These data points are signs that the city is emerging from the shadows of the pandemic, Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, was quoted as saying by TOI. She said one of the reasons for the increase in births could be that people who had migrated had returned.
Jan 21, 2023 08:17 IST

Mumbai Covid Situation: Pandemic’s Effect on Death Rates Reducing

The TOI report further quoted data and said that it also indicates the pandemic’s effect on death rates reducing. Last year, there were 94,938 recorded deaths,down from 1. 08 lakh in 2021 and 1. 11 lakh in 2020. Before the pandemic, the number of deaths was typically between 88,000 and 91,000, but it increased significantly due to excess fatalities caused by Covid-19.
Jan 21, 2023 08:15 IST

Births in Mumbai: City Saw 2-Year Decline Following Pandemic's Start

The Times of India report, quoted civic data and stated that the number of births increased to 1. 33 lakh in 2022, up from 1.13 lakh the year before and 1.2 lakh in 2020. The city had experienced a consecutive two-year decrease in birth numbers following the pandemic’s start, which experts believe, was linked to migration and economic instability. In pre-pandemic years, Mumbai would see an average of 1.5 lakh birth registrations.
Jan 21, 2023 08:12 IST

Mumbai: Births Rise & Deaths Dip, Near Pre-Covid Level

The number of births and deaths in the city, which were significantly disrupted due to the pandemic, seems to have started to revert to pre-pandemic levels. Last year, birth registrations rose by 18% while deaths dropped by 12% compared with 2021, according to a report in Times of India.
Jan 21, 2023 08:09 IST

Wadala (East) Call Centre Asked US Residents to Invest in 'Shares'. But Schemes Turn Out to be Fake

The accused persons used to approach US citizens by making them believe they were calling from the UK, New Delhi and Mumbai, and would ask them to invest in shares, currencies and commodities promising good returns, he said. However, those who invested in these instruments were not paid what they were promised, the official said. During investigation, police found the accused persons had contacted more than 2,000 investors and cheated them to the tune of several crores, he said. Police seized 15 laptops, 1 desktop, 2 routers and a LAN machine from the call centre premises, said the official.
Jan 21, 2023 08:03 IST

Illegal Call Centre Targeting US Citizens Busted in Mumbai; 11 Held

Police have busted an illegal call centre in Mumbai by arresting 11 persons, who used to cheat American citizens by promising them attractive returns on investment, an official said on Friday. Officials of Unit -3 of the crime branch had specific information about the unauthorised call centre being operated from Wadala (East) that was involved in cheating people by asking them to credit USD 500 to 1000 in their bank accounts to get attractive returns, the official said.

We will also tell you what’s happening in Maharashtra and your neighbouring states, in case you wish to head out for a weekend getaway or check on your friends and relatives.

We’ll begin the day by bringing a bone-chilling crime scene. After the sensational murder of Vasai resident, Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi, another case has come to light with the police personnel and Indian Navy divers hunting the body of a medical student who went missing more than a year ago. We’ll also tell you the India Metrological Department’s prediction for weather, and the ‘very poor’ quality of air that Mumbaikars have been breathing in recently — a situation Delhiites can relate to for almost half the year. We’ll also check the status of newly-launched metro lines 2A and 7, traffic restrictions on Eastern Freeway and flight delays at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Mumbai Murder

The police personnel along with Indian Navy divers on Friday conducted a search operation in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast after a lifeguard suspected of killing a medical student, who went missing more than a year ago, claimed he had dumped her body in the sea.

The search operation, which also involved personnel from private agencies, covered an area spread across 100 metres from the Bandra Bandstand shore in suburban Mumbai and lasted from 9 am to 2 pm, but did not yield any result, an official said.

Sadichha Sane (22), a third year MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) student hailing from adjoining Palghar district, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand, a popular hangout spot along the sea, in November 2021.

The Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the case, recently arrested Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, in connection with her alleged murder. “During interrogation, the accused told the police he had killed Sane and dumped her body in the sea near Bandstand,” the official said.

After this revelation, a crime branch team, Indian Navy divers and personnel from private agencies jointly conducted a search in the sea to locate her body.

“The accused showed us the place where he claimed to have disposed the victim’s body. Accordingly, a search operation involving police personnel, the Indian Navy and private agencies was carried out,” said Krishnakant Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1). Police were still to establish a motive behind Sane’s killing.

Mumbai-Goa SpiceJet Flight Delayed by 5 Hrs

A Goa-bound SpiceJet flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Friday was delayed by five hours, with the airline attributing the delay to the diversion of incoming flights for medical reasons. SpiceJet flight SG 455 was scheduled to depart from here at 3.05 pm for Goa but the flight could take off for its destination only at 8.06 pm, according to the live flight tracking website flightradar24.

SpiceJet flight SG 455 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Goa (20 January 2023) was delayed due to a medical diversion in the previous rotation of the incoming aircraft, which was diverted to Nagpur, the airline said in a statement.

Mumbai Weather

The financial capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), it is expected to increase by two degrees Celsius (17 to 19) over the weekend and dip back to around 14 degrees Celsius by January 26. Barring 2021, this year the city has witnessed the hottest January, so far, in the last 10 years, the IMD said citing its data. Meanwhile, the Air Quality of the city continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday.

