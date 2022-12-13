Mumbai Traffic Advisory Today: Slow Movement Between Vakola, Kherwadi, BKC. Check Routes Hit Amid G20 Meet

Mumbai residents are expected to experience slow traffic on Tuesday morning owing to the G20 India meeting at the Taj Hotel in Colaba. In the latest advisory, the city police stated that traffic movement will be slow Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC from 8.30 am-10 am and from 5.30 pm -11 pm, traffic movement will be slow from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle.

“Due to a planned program of G20 India Summit on 13 Dec 2022, from 08.30 hrs to 10.00 hrs between Bandra, Kherwadi, BKC and from 17.30 hrs to 23.00 hrs from BKC, Kherwadi, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Bandstand, Air India, Regal Circle, traffic movement will be slow. All citizens are requested to plan their journey accordingly," Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mahesh Patil said in a statement.

Road Restrictions

There shall be no entry and no parking for all types of vehicles (excluding emergency service vehicles) coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, vehicles coming from old CST Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, and vehicles coming from Patuck Gala College Junction towards Hotel Grand Hyatt by Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Road.

Alternative Routes

Vehicular traffic proceeding from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road shall proceed towards Military Junction and by taking a right turn from Kalina Junction shall proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hans Bhugra Raod.

Vehicular traffic from old CST Road by taking a right turn from Hans Bhugra junction and shall proceed through Vakola Junction towards Nehru Road, Santacruz Station or Western Express Highway.

Vehicular traffic proceeding from Nehru Road, Patuck Gala College Junction shall proceed by taking a right turn from Military Junction through Kalina Junction and proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hans Bhugra Road.

As the G20 dignitaries will visit Hotel Taj Palace in Colaba, on December 13, there could be traffic congestion on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P. Ramchandani Marg, BK Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street, and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.

And Alternative Routes for Today

On December 13, the stretch of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from Regal Junction will be closed to vehicular traffic, both north and south-bound. The second route that will be closed to vehicular movement is the stretch of Adam Street between Boman Behram Road Junction and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg Junction. The stretches between Mandlik Street to Boman Behram Road and from Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to Mahakavi Bhushan Marg Junction will also be closed for vehicular traffic, except for emergency vehicles.

