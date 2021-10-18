Mumbai Unhappiest City In The World To Buy House; Chandigarh, Jaipur Among Top 10 Happiest Places: Survey

A survey by a UK firm has found that Mumbai emerged the least happy place to buy a house in the world, and the most expensive city in India to buy property. According to the survey by Online Mortgage Advisor, a UK firm, Mumbai scored -17.1 percent. Gujarat’s Surat, with a score of -12.8 percent, stood fifth in the list of least happy places to buy a house, said a Moneycontrol report.

Atlanta in the US and Sydney in Australia came second and third respectively in the list of unhappiest places to buy a house globally, the survey said. At number 7 was Paris, and Dubai was at number 19.

Chandigarh came fifth among the top 20 happiest cities to buy a home, followed by Jaipur at 10th place. While Chennai was at 13th, Indore and Lucknow came in 17th and 20th respectively.

Barcelona in Spain and Florence in Italy were the happiest places to buy property in the world, the survey said.

The survey was put together by using artificial intelligence to analyse the happiness levels of geo-tagged photos on Instagram.

Barcelona’s homebuyer photos scored an average happiness score of 95.4 out of a possible 100, which is a whopping 15.6 percent over the global average happiness level of homebuyers, it said.

Chandigarh scored 13 percent, Jaipur 10.8 percent, Chennai 8.9 percent, Indore 7.4 percent and Lucknow 7.1 percent, the survey said.

The study was carried out by sorting through hundreds of thousands of geo-tagged Instagram posts across the world to find out how the happiness levels of the average Instagram user compared to those who have recently purchased a home.

“We then used an AI facial recognition tool to discover the most dominant emotions displayed in the faces in every photo," the study said.

The analysis was done in August 2021 considering two sets of Instagram posts – one with the hashtag #selfie and the other using hashtags relating to recent home purchase, such as #homeowner. Only geotagged Instagram photos were considered in the analysis.

Every photo in the analysis was scanned with the Microsoft Azure facial recognition tool, which analyses clear photos of faces and automatically provides a score on the levels of different emotions present.

The detectable emotions are anger, contempt, disgust, fear, happiness, sadness, surprise, and neutral. The UK firm, for the sake of analysis, combined the negative emotions (anger, contempt, disgust, fear and sadness) into one category (negative).

