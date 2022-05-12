These Mumbai Areas to Face Water Shortage, Poor Pressure from May 18 to May 19. Check Details

Micro-tunneling work may disrupt water supplies in several parts of Mumbai from May 18 to May 19.

Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Sion, King Circle, Matunga, and Parel are among the places where water supply is expected to be impacted, said a report by the Times of India. Officials added that although some locations may experience water shortages, others may have poor water pressure.

Mumbai CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier launched the ambitious ‘Water for All’ policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

The policy attempts to connect unmapped Mumbai communities to water, including slum clusters, Gaothan (former villages) and Koliwada (fishing villages) settlements, and illegal non-slum residential buildings, reports said.

Residents in unauthorised colonies on government land parcels such as railways, forest departments, and collector’s land will profit from this strategy. Until now, the civic authority has refused to provide water to unlicensed or unlawful structures.

While the BMC said in the policy paper that the policy was implemented on humanitarian grounds, it also stressed that delivering water should not be considered a legal document for claiming ownership or title to any property in a court of law.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray noted at the ceremony that delivering water does not imply that an unlicensed facility has been given legal status.

