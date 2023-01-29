Due to repair work, water supply will be cut across Mumbai from Monday and will continue to be affected till January 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

For this, the BMC has asked citizens to store water in advance and use it judiciously.

Take a look at the areas that will get effected

➡️Water supply will be completely cut off in these nine wards- K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, and H West.

➡️Water supply will also be completely cut off in many areas of S, N, and L wards in the eastern suburbs, a report by Mid-Day claimed.

➡️In addition to the above, there will be a 25 percent reduction in water supply in Mahim West, Dadar West, Prabhadevi, and Matunga West in G North and G Southwards.

➡️In the Dharavi area, where water supply is provided between 4 pm and 9 pm, the water supply will be completely cut off on January 30.

➡️As per reports, owing to repair works, the water supply will be under low pressure in the wards between January 29 and February 4.

➡️Dadar will get 25 percent less water between January 30 to 31st.

➡️Water supply to the major part of Mumbai is made available from Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex.

