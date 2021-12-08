Mumbai Well-Prepared to Take on Omicron; ‘Jumbo’ Covid Centres Activated, BMC Says

Mumbai is “well-prepared" to take on the new Omicron variant of coronavirus if the situation intensifies, BMC additional commission (health) Suresh Kakani told CNN-News18 as two cases make their way to the city, taking the tally in Maharashtra to 10. The city administration has stepped up testing of foreign travellers and samples of suspected cases are being sent for genome sequencing.

“We have 25 suspected cases, 19 are of foreign travellers and rest are close contacts… we have sent their samples for genome sequencing lab in Pune, to see if it’s Omicron or some other variant… those found positive will be shifted to hospitals. Others are asked for home quarantine. We have activated war room and health posts to keep a vigil on those in quarantine," said Kakani.

He further said suspected people will be tested on the seventh day and if they are found positive, they will be shifted to hospitals and their samples will be sent to Pune for genome sequencing.

Advertisement

Throwing light on the health infrastructure of Mumbai and the treatment being followed, Kakani explained “jumbo" Covid centres have been made operational. Of the 30,000 beds, around 15,000, including 1,500 for children alone, have been activated. “Oxygen supplies, medicines and manpower are all in place. If numbers demand, we will activate more beds in the future."

Despite the robust preparedness, Kakani cautioned Mumbaikars to not become complacent and instead get vaccinated as soon as possible. He said the state government has also urged the Centre to reduce the 84-day gap between two vaccine doses to a “shorter duration" to vaccinate the remaining population.

“We have 75% of people fully vaccinated. And 100% with the first dose of vaccine. So our 25% of population will be vaccinated when it’s due," he said.

No additional restrictions will be imposed in Mumbai for now. “We will assess the situation and take a decision. “We have mandated that double dose vaccine takers should be given priority over the others."

Advertisement

To quarantine foreign travellers, paid and free arrangements have been made. Around 1,000 beds free of cost are allotted to foreign travellers for quarantine while in the paid category, arrangements have been made close to the airport.

“Whoever has the history of travelling abroad and is positive, their samples are being sent for genome sequencing at our BMC facility at Kasturba Hospital. This has been going on since September. We are adding other categories such as those who’ve spent more time in hospitals, at places where there is a cluster outbreak. Their genome sequencing report is helping us control the virus spread," Kakani added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.