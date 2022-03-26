Mumbai Woman Alleges Hackers Conspiring to Break Her Marriage Using Social Media Chats; FIR Registered

A 31-year-old woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Mumbai’s Jogeshwari police alleging the hacking of her social media profile.

The woman who works at a business process management company claimed that her social media profile was hacked and her chats altered by an unknown assailant as a result of which her fiancé was threatening to call off their marriage.

The FIR was registered on March 25 against unknown people over charges of impersonation and defamation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, the Indian Express noted.

While filing the complaint, the woman said that this is not the first time that her social media accounts have been tampered with. In 2018, she noted that few people had created a fake Instagram account using her name and pictures following which she had registered a complaint with the police and got the account blocked.

In January of this year, too her Facebook profile was hacked and in March, the assailants hacked into her Gmail account, accessed her personal chats, and forwarded them to people who know her including her fiance, the woman added.

Talking to the police, the woman said that she suspects a former colleague of hers to be behind the deed. She said that the colleague had proposed to her but she had turned him down because of which he was trying to harass her.

As per the police, the investigation into the case is underway while they are also trying to seek technical help from the cyber police.

Incidences of hacking have been rampant in India for quite some time. Earlier in January, a 28-year-old woman hailing from Ahmedabad had filed a complaint with the cybercrime police stating that someone had hacked into her social media accounts and had projected her as a sex worker.

