A woman has been arrested for allegedly getting her businessman lover abducted, with whom she was in an illicit relationship, for not paying Rs 5 lakh that she allegedly demanded.

The woman kidnapped the man from his Sion office with the help of two bouncers. All three have been arrested under sections of kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and extortion.

“The three have been sent to police custody," Times of India quoted Dharavi police station inspector Vijay Khandalgaonkar.

The businessman, a resident of Dombivali, had a physical relationship with the woman. “He told the police that he paid her regularly but the woman demanded more and recently asked him to pay Rs 5 lakh after which he cut off all ties. She started calling him from various cellphone numbers and threatened him to come and meet her," a police officer was quoted in the TOI report.

The two bouncers hired by the woman, upon reaching the man’s office on 18th July, allegedly started beating and stripping him, before abducting and confining him in a flat in Thane where they demanded he pay the money.

The businessman, in his complaint, said he was then taken to an ATM where he was forced to transfer Rs 60,000 and later taken to his Dombivali residence. He also said the brought gold worth Rs 2 lakh from the safe in the house, without his wife’s knowledge, and handed it over to the accused, promising to pay the balance in a couple of days, following which they left.

The man then registered an FIR. “Based on the complaint and technical help, we traced the accused and the two bouncers," said Khandalgaonkar

