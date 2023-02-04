Home » News » India » Mumbai: Clashes Erupt Between Women Candidates, Police During Fire Brigade Recruitment Drive | Watch

Mumbai: Clashes Erupt Between Women Candidates, Police During Fire Brigade Recruitment Drive | Watch

Several women candidates, who were allegedly disqualified due to the height criteria reached the Gopinath Munde Shakti Grounds in Dahisar and were seen clashing with the police

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Women fire brigade candidates clashing with police in Mumbai. (ANI)
Women fire brigade candidates clashing with police in Mumbai. (ANI)

A large number of women candidates on Saturday protested to take part in the physical test of the Fire Brigade recruitment process in Mumbai’s Dahisar and were lathi-charged by the police after they attempted to disrupt the process.

In a purported video of the incident posted by news agency ANI, several women  reached the Gopinath Munde Shakti Grounds in Dahisar and were seen clashing with the police present at the scene.

The candidates were allegedly disqualified due to the height criteria. Police personal can be seen using lathis to stop the women from entering the venue.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The aspirants reportedly wanted to cancel the exam as they were wrongly disqualified for not meeting the 162m heigh criterion, according to The Times of India.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief Officer, the women who were protesting were those who came late for the test. “We can’t allow people who reach around 10 am when time was 8 am," he told reporters.

He also said that at least 3,318 women candidates were selected and qualified as per the height criteria and were taken to the next step of recruitment process.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 04, 2023, 18:09 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 18:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding To Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records, Here Are The Big Entertainment News Of The Week