Parts of Mumbai witnessed a fresh bout of rain and hailstorms on Monday morning, giving relief to citizens from a combination of above-normal temperatures and poor air quality. Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted city may experience light rainfall between Monday and Tuesday.

“Westerly winds and easterly winds are blowing into one another over parts of north and Central India including the Konkan coast. Winds that come from the Arabian Sea are cooler, moisture-bearing winds while those coming from the east are drier and hotter. The meeting of these winds sometimes results in drizzles and thunderstorms," an IMD official had said.

The official, however, added that any relief from the weather phenomenon would be short-lived as the humidity and temperature levels could go up sharply after this weather system has passed.

The rain is expected to provide a much-needed respite from the soaring mercury and consistently poor air quality in the city.

The city on Sunday recorded the daytime maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal for this time of the year. It was the hottest day of its early summer season, according to IMD’s Santacruz observatory.

However, the weather began to get cloudy by evening, as unseasonal rains lashed some parts of the Palghar district, causing damage to crops.

Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 260 (‘poor’) as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.

