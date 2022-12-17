Mumbaikars Stumped as City Sizzles at 35.6°C in Dec; Experts Blame Decreasing Vegetation, Water Bodies

Is it the winters or is it summer? The sudden rise in temperature has left Mumbaikars perplexed. On Friday, Mumbai recorded close to 40°C, the highest day temperature across Maharashtra.

As per the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C. This, however, is not sudden. On Thursday, the city recorded 34.9°C, also the highest in Maharashtra.

Other cities like Ratnagiri recorded 35.4°C, followed by Pune 32.3°C and Dahanu 31.8°C. Even Santacruz, which recorded Mumbai’s minimum temperature at 23, was four degrees above normal.

What Experts Say

A report by Hindustan Times said the Land surface temperature (LST) in south Mumbai became warmer by 5 degrees Celsius (°C) between 2000 and 2020, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI). The news report claimed that the study found average LST of Mumbai has increased from 27.1°C to 32.2°C over 20 years, which according to experts, was a direct result of an increase in built-up area and a decrease in vegetation and water bodies. This has led to an exacerbation of the urban heat island (UHI) effect.

