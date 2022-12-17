Home » News » India » Mumbaikars Stumped as City Sizzles at 35.6°C in Dec; Experts Blame Decreasing Vegetation, Water Bodies

Mumbaikars Stumped as City Sizzles at 35.6°C in Dec; Experts Blame Decreasing Vegetation, Water Bodies

Other cities like Ratnagiri recorded 35.4°C, followed by Pune 32.3°C and Dahanu 31.8°C. Even Santacruz, which recorded Mumbai's minimum temperature at 23, was four degrees above normal

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 11:16 IST

Mumbai, India

This year, on certain days, Mumbai's air quality was poorer than Delhi. (ANI Photo)
This year, on certain days, Mumbai's air quality was poorer than Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Is it the winters or is it summer? The sudden rise in temperature has left Mumbaikars perplexed. On Friday, Mumbai recorded close to 40°C, the highest day temperature across Maharashtra.

As per the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C. This, however, is not sudden. On Thursday, the city recorded 34.9°C, also the highest in Maharashtra.

Other cities like Ratnagiri recorded 35.4°C, followed by Pune 32.3°C and Dahanu 31.8°C. Even Santacruz, which recorded Mumbai’s minimum temperature at 23, was four degrees above normal.

What Experts Say

Advertisement

 A report by Hindustan Times said the Land surface temperature (LST) in south Mumbai became warmer by 5 degrees Celsius (°C) between 2000 and 2020, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI).

The news report claimed that the study found average LST of Mumbai has increased from 27.1°C to 32.2°C over 20 years, which according to experts, was a direct result of an increase in built-up area and a decrease in vegetation and water bodies. This has led to an exacerbation of the urban heat island (UHI) effect.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: December 17, 2022, 11:16 IST
last updated: December 17, 2022, 11:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna And Other Divas Slay In Sexy Black Dresses

+10PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt In Top 10 Of The Most Searched Asians Of 2022, See Who Else Made It To The List