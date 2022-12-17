Mumbaikars Stumped as City Sizzles at 35.6°C in Dec; Experts Blame Decreasing Vegetation, Water Bodies

Is it the winters or is it summer? The sudden rise in temperature has left Mumbaikars perplexed. On Friday, Mumbai recorded close to 40°C, the highest day temperature across Maharashtra.
As per the data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C. This, however, is not sudden. On Thursday, the city recorded 34.9°C, also the highest in Maharashtra.
Other cities like Ratnagiri recorded 35.4°C, followed by Pune 32.3°C and Dahanu 31.8°C. Even Santacruz, which recorded Mumbai’s minimum temperature at 23, was four degrees above normal.
What Experts Say
The news report claimed that the study found average LST of Mumbai has increased from 27.1°C to 32.2°C over 20 years, which according to experts, was a direct result of an increase in built-up area and a decrease in vegetation and water bodies. This has led to an exacerbation of the urban heat island (UHI) effect.
