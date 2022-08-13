Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction is reportedly set to open a new Sena Bhavan in Dadar as their party headquarters, close to the original Sena Bhavan, with many claiming that it will be a replica of the latter.

The new office will be constructed by rebel MLA Sada Sarvankar, who said that the Shinde faction will open offices across Mumbai but the Dadar office will be the CM’s central office. “This is not a rival Shiv Sena Bhavan. It is an office to resolve issues of the common people and solve their problems. This will be the office of CM Shinde for tackling Mumbai-related issue," he told Times of India.

While the location for the new office is not fixed, the faction is looking at two or three locations, including a building across the existing Sena Bhavan, and adjoining it, a senior MP from the Shinde camp told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, former minister and member of Shinde faction Uday Samant took to Twitter to rubbish claims that a replica Sena Bhavan was being constructed. “There is a misconception that a parallel Shivsena Bhavan is being made in Dadar. However, we are trying to find a central office so that the CM can meet common people. We respect Shivsena Bhavan and it will remain so," he said.

This comes at a time when the Shinde faction is engaged in a tussle with the Thackeray faction over the Sena symbol. Last month, the Election Commission had asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the party’s election symbol — a “bow and arrow". The EC on Thursday gave the Uddhav Thackeray faction 15 more days to submit documents in support of its claim on the party’s election symbol.

Shinde took oath as chief minister on June 30 along with BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

