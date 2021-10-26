Mumbai's Water Supply To Be Badly Affected As BMC Conducts Repairs; Here Are The Areas That May Face Water Cuts

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducts repair works at its Bhandup’s water pumping station and Pise Panjrapur Complexes, the water supply of the city is likely to get affected on October 26 and 27.

As repair works happen on Tuesday, between 10 am in the morning to 10 pm at night, media reports claim that the city and the suburbs will face a 15 per cent water cut. BMC is also scheduled to work on the leakage at Powai on Tuesday, and Wednesday for 12 hours (again from 10 am- 10 pm) and it is likely to result in stopping of water supply completely, in the following wards of BMC: K/East, S, G/North and H/East.

According to PTI, the areas to be affected due to water cuts are Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, JB Nagar, Bagarkha Road, Kanti Nagar in K East ward, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road in G North and Bandra Terminal in H/East Ward.

The BMC has, therefore, requested the cooperation of Mumbaikars, and asked them to store sufficient water in their houses for Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the water cut. A media report claims that the repair work entails the replacement of two sluice valves at the Bhandup pumping station and the changing of a Stage 3 pump set at Pise Panjrapur Complex. The BMC also aims to repair leakages on water mains.

