Mumbai's Zero Death Toll Remains Unchanged for 7th Consecutive Day, Brings Glimmer of Hope

In a ray of hope, the zero Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day in Mumbai on Sunday, while 44 new cases were reported in the financial capital of India.

With 13,911 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests went up to 1,63,87,441, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed. It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 13,788 days.

Meanwhile, as many as 91% of the positive cases were asymptomatic, said BMC’s daily report.

In an interview with The Times of India, intensivist Dr Rahul Pandit and member of the state Covid taskforce expressed hope and urged people to continue to wear their facemasks. “Things are looking good. We have not seen deaths in Mumbai for a week. That’s an encouraging sign. People should continue to mask still and hope for the best," Pandit said.

So far, 10,37,342 people have been discharged post-recovery, including 46 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 345.

Last week, Mumbai had for the first time reported a daily addition of less than 50. “A day to mark and a mark to not cross! Let’s hang in there Mumbai, till that mark hits a zero," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai is the first city in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination, with over 11 lakh people getting both doses, an official said on Sunday. Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner and administrator Abhijit Bangar said 111 vaccination centres had been set up to ensure 100 per cent inoculation against COVID-19.

“We adopted all methods to ensure every eligible citizen above the age of 18 received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. All 11,07,454 eligible citizens under Navi Mumbai limits are now fully vaccinated. I am thankful to the people for their wholehearted participation in this drive," he said. A civic official said Navi Mumbai was the first city to complete administration of the first dose to all eligible citizens and now had also achieved top rank for completing full vaccination within its jurisdiction.

