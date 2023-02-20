Mundra Seizure: Delhi Bizman Kabir Talwar Part of Drug Cartel, Money Sent to LeT to Spread Terror in India, Says NIA

Kabir Talwar alias Harpreet Singh, the owner of famous clubs, retail showrooms and import firms in Delhi, visited Dubai on multiple occasions and willfully participated in the conspiracy to exploit the commercial sea route of import in order to smuggle heroin into India, stated the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its second charge sheet in the Mundra drug haul case filed on Monday.

“He is running multiple trades in New Delhi, like clubs, retail showrooms and import firms. These firms are opened by Kabir Talwar in the names of his employees, relatives and friends, which are solely operated by him," the NIA said in its charge sheet.

According to the NIA, these firms were used to import narcotics, banned items and receive remittances in the form of legitimate goods in lieu for his role in the smuggling cartel. “Over a dozen such firms have been identified and investigated, including the charge-sheeted firm, M/s Magent India. This company was used to import and receive heroin disguised as semi-processed talc stone from Afghanistan to India,’ NIA said.

Talwar also owns Playboy club in Delhi. He has clicked photos with various Bollywood celebrities and singers, etc. He was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cigarette smuggling case.

THE CHARGE SHEET

According to the agency charge sheet filed on Monday on the seizure of 2988.210 kg of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat, the said consignment was sent from Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas, Iran. “Initially the case was registered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Unit- Gandhidham, Gujarat and re-registered by NIA on 06.10.2021. NIA filed a charge sheet against 16 (sixteen) accused persons on 14.03.2022 and 1st Supplementary charge sheet against 09 (Nine) accused persons on 29.08.2022."

The instant supplementary charge sheet was filed on Monday in the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat u/s 120B of the IPC, Sections 8(c), 21(c), 23(c), 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 and sections 17, 18 & 22C of the UA(P) Act, 1967 against the accused and firms including Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar, Prince Sharma, Kabul residents Rah Matullah Kakar and Shaheenshah Zaheer; Ishwinder Singh, Jasbir Singh; Sushanta Sarkar, resident of Malda, West Bengal; and Vityash Koser presently residing in Dubai, UAE.

Trading companies include Aashi Trading Co, M/s Jesus Christ Impex, M/s Magent India, M/s V/K Enterprises, M/s Vyom Fashions, and Afghanistan-based Hasan Husain Limited and M/s Habib Shahab Talc & Marble Processing Company.

The other accused include Kabul residents Faridoon Amani and Abdul Salam Noorzai; Mohd Iqbal Awan resident of Uri, J&K and presently residing at Muhajir Camp, Manak Hatiyan, Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir; Afghanistan residents Mohammad Hussain Dad and Mohammad Hasan Shah; Chennai resident Machavaram Sudhakar and Rajkumar Perumal from Tamil Nadu.

‘ORGANISED CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY’

During further investigation, the NIA found that there is an organized criminal conspiracy to smuggle illegal consignments of heroin through international trade routes to India from Afghanistan, hatched by the accused. While investigating forward and backward linkages of the crime, a well-oiled network of operatives involved in the import, facilitation and transport of drug laden consignments has been uncovered, the NIA said. It has also been revealed that consignments were being imported through multiple fake/shell import proprietorship firms floated in India through multiple accused.

“During investigation it has emerged that an organized network of syndicate members was being run by foreign based narcotic traders for importing the heroin laden consignments into Indian Ports (Mundra, Kolkata) and its further delivery to various warehouses located at New Delhi. The India based network of Afghan nationals was responsible for hiring these warehouses and for processing/extracting and distributing the heroin once it reached New Delhi," the NIA said.

“Investigation established that funds generated through the sale proceeds of heroin were provided to operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for furtherance of terrorist activities in India. Further investigations in the case are in progress," the NIA added.

