Murder Over Rs 10, PUBG, Petty Quarrel, Cellphone: Recent Killings that Question the Price of a Life

Fuel prices have been soaring in the country but the price of a life has been on the decline, going as low as Rs 10. On June 5, four men in Delhi killed a minor after he refused to give them money for buying a cigarette in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area. In Lucknow, a 16-year-old boy shot his mother dead for not letting him play mobile games.

Here are details about recent cases of murder over petty issues:

Four kill minor over refusal to give Rs 10 for cigarette in Delhi

Four men allegedly got into a scuffle with a minor after he refused to give them Rs 10 for buying a cigarette in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area. The deceased was identified as Vijay, a resident of Anand Parbat, police said.

On June 6, police found the minor’s body lying on roadside with stab injury to upper abdomen near Ramjas School, Anand Parbat, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed to police that on Sunday, they had an argument with the deceased over cigarette. Sonu, who lives in the same area as the deceased, asked him to give Rs 10 for buying a cigarette. On refusal, the scuffle began, resulting in stabbing of the victim by Sonu, a tailor, and his accomplices, police said. Praveen worked in a factory as labourer, while Ajay drove commercial vehicles and Jatin was a salesman in a footwear shop, police added.

The accused have been identified as Praveen (20), Ajay (23) and Jatin (24), all residents of Baba Faridpuri, and Sonu Kumar (20), a resident of Anand Parbat, police said.

Lucknow teen kills mother for not letting him play PUBG

A 16-year-old boy shot his mother dead for not letting him play PUBG, a mobile video game. The boy later locked his 10-year-old sister in a room and sat with his mother’s corpse at his house in Aldico Colony of Lucknow’s PGI area for the next three days.

When the mother’s body started decomposing and stinking, the boy fabricated a false story and informed the police. However, police uncovered the truth within two-and-a-half hours of investigation and interrogation.

The boy lived with his 40-year-old mother, Sadhna, and 10-year-old sister. His father is an army officer posted in Kolkata. On June 5, when the mother stopped the 16-year-old from playing mobile games, he got angry. In no time, he picked up his father’s licensed pistol and shot her in the head, leaving her dead on the spot. He left the revolver on the bed and locked his younger sister in another room.

Police said the boy lived with the mother’s body in the house for three days.

Maharashtra man kills wife after “doubting" her character

A man here in Maharashtra allegedly killed his 50-year-old wife after being suspicious about her character, police said on June 5. The victim was found dead on Sunday morning in her house which was locked from outside in Rahul Nagar area of Aurangabad city.

The woman’s husband doubted her character and he allegedly hit on her head with a heavy utensil. The man then locked the house from outside and fled, an official from Satara police station told PTI.

In the morning, when the woman’s daughter came to her place to go along with her for work, she found the house locked. The woman was also not found at her workplace. The victim’s daughter called up a relative, who later broke the lock of the house and found the woman lying dead inside, the official said.

Four held for killing man over mobile phone theft

Four persons were arrested from Kalwa in Thane district on June 2 for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body in the thicket nearby, a police official said.

The victim was identified on the basis of a tattoo on his body and a probe zeroed in on Abid Isfaque Shaikh, Sohel Latif Shaikh, Allauddin Shaikh and Sarfaroz Ansari, all in the 19-25 age group, who had hit him in connection with a mobile theft, he said.

Man held for killing 18-year-old neighbour over petty quarrel

A man allegedly killed his 18-year-old neighbor, following an argument over a petty issue in Juhu area of Mumbai, police said on June 2. The police arrested Shekhar Nair (55) for brutally stabbing to death his neighbour Suraj Kanojiya in Nehru Nagar locality of Juhu on Wednesday night, an official said.

Kanojiya and another boy from the neighbourhood were playing with a dog outside the accused’s house, when the latter scolded them and asked them to leave, he said. Kanojiya’s mother Laxmi later reached the spot and started arguing with Nair, following which he attacked her, the official said.

When Kanojiya intervened to protect his mother, the accused stabbed him multiple times with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, he said. Nair fled the scene and was later nabbed with the help of the Mumbai police’s crime branch, the official said. Nair was employed as a driver, while the victim was a school dropout, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered in this regard.

Thief killed in dispute over division of stolen loot

A 22-year-old man was killed by his accomplice in a theft during a dispute over dividing the stolen loot in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on June 1, police said.

The incident took place in Dhruvanagar area of the city around 9.30 am when a gang of thieves met to divide the stolen bounty among themselves, an official said. Pavan Nathu Pagare (22) was allegedly killed by one of the gang members Atul Ajay Singh (21) during a dispute, he said. Singh attacked the victim with a sharp weapon and hit him on the head with a stone, the official said.

While the victim died of the injuries, personnel from a patrolling team of the police chased and nabbed the accused, he said. The gang of four thieves used to carry out petty thefts in Satpur and surrounding areas, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

