Karnataka Mutt Chief Shivamurthy Sent to Police Custody Till Sept 5 in Sexual Abuse Case | 10 Points

Lingayat pontiff of the influential Muruga Rajendra Math in Karnataka, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, was sent to police custody on Friday by the Chitradurga District Sessions Court. Shivamurthy, who was arrested by the police for alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, appeared wrapped in a white cloth around his saffron attire and was taken in a wheelchair to the court. He was earlier taken to the Chitradurga district hospital over reported complaints of chest pain in jail.

The Karnataka government has said that it will not interfere in the investigation in any way in the case involving Shivamurthy, who is a politically influential person in the state. Both incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa are from the Lingayat community. Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met Sharanaru in the Mutt during his visit to the poll-bound state.

Advertisement

Here are the top 10 updates:

Chitradurga district court judge ordered the police to produce prime accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru to appear before the court and pulled up the police for shifting the Lingayat pontiff to the district hospital without permission. The police sought five days of custody in the case involving the alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls. His lawyers claim he is ill and sought an anticipatory bail plea. Following the orders by the district court, he was produced before the judge and sent to police custody for 4 days, till September 5. The judge also ordered the police to ensure Shivamurthy receives his medications. Thick security cover was given all over the place right from the hospital to the court with barricades on key roads along the way. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said police have been given a free hand to investigate the sexual abuse case against the chief pontiff of Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, in accordance with the law. Refusing to comment on allegations regarding the “delay" in the arrest he said, “There is no need to respond to all these talks. I have already said that everything will happen in accordance with law. It is not right to comment on the case at the present situation," Bommai said. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the POCSO case involving the arrested Lingayat pontiff Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru will be conducted according to the law of the land. “There will be no government interference in any way. The police are free to conduct investigations," he said. The district health officer said Shivamurthy is facing some cardiac condition, which is why the sexual abuse accused has been hospitalised after his arrest. Shivamurthy reportedly complained of chest pain in jail following which an electrocardiogram and other medical tests were conducted at the Chitradurga district hospital, where he was taken to. Two heart specialists were also called in from neighbouring Davangere. Murugha Math hostel warden, identified as Rashmi, and accused in the sexual assault case against Shivamurthy was arrested by police. Shivamurthy was arrested on Thursday night, six days after the case of alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls staying in a hostel run by the Math was filed under the POCSO Act against him. He was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for the alleged crime and produced before a local court after his arrest that remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody. The 64-year-old pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat Maths in the State was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, an official told PTI. The Mysuru city police registered an FIR against a total of five people, including the warden of the monastery’s hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit. A group of advocates had on Thursday written to the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against the accused “is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner."

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here