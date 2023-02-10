'Read Romila Thapar and...': Muslim Cleric Apologises for Comment on Somnath Temple after FIR

Muslim Cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Friday apologised for his comment claiming Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy the Somnath temple but stopped “immoral things" that were underway, after an FIR was filed against him in Gujarat on Thursday.

“It was not my intention to hurt anyone. I read historian Romila Thapar and accordingly made remarks," Rashidi, who is president of All India Imam Association, said. “I apologize to the Somnath Trustees as my intention was not to hurt anyone. Muslims ruled for 800 years and they donated land for temples and beautified them," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

In an interview aired by some news channels last month, Rashidi had purportedly claimed that Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy the ancient temple of Somnath. “According to history, he learnt that immoral activities in the name of faith and Hindu gods were being done inside the temple….After confirming the facts, he invaded the temple. He did not destroy the temple. He only put an end to wrongdoings," Rashidi had said.

An FIR was registered against Rashidi at Prabhas Patan under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc.) and 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), after a complaint by General manager of the Shree Somnath Trust, Vijaysinh Chavda.

“We have learnt that he had made such provocative comments in the past too," District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told reporters, adding that a probe was on.

The Somnath temple, located at Prabhas Patan in Gir Somnath district, was repeatedly destroyed by Muslim invaders from the 11th century onwards. It was reconstructed after independence.

(With PTI inputs)

