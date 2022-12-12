Home » News » India » Muslim Community Distribute Food, Puja Supplies to Devotees of Lord Ayyappa in Tamil Nadu

Muslim Community Distribute Food, Puja Supplies to Devotees of Lord Ayyappa in Tamil Nadu

Those who participated in the bhajan for Lord Ayyappa were given alms

Advertisement

By: Archana R

News18

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 22:37 IST

Chennai, India

This almsgiving ritual drew a sizable crowd this time as well. (News18)
This almsgiving ritual drew a sizable crowd this time as well. (News18)

To celebrate inter-religious harmony, members of the Muslim community distributed food to Lord Ayyappa’s devotees in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. 

Every year, the Krishnagiri Pazhayapettai Miladu Nabi Islamic Youth Organization, to showcase religious harmony and solidarity between Muslims and Hindus in the state, offer puja supplies and food to devotees of Ganesh Chaturthi and Lord Ayyappa. 

In this manner, for the fifth consecutive year, on behalf of Miladu Nabi Islamic Youth Organization at Krishnagiri-Salem Road, offered puja materials for special bhajan and worship. Additionally, those who participated in the bhajan for Lord Ayyappa were given alms, including devotees’ families, where a large number of Muslim youth participated and served. 

This almsgiving ritual drew a sizable crowd this time as well.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: December 12, 2022, 22:37 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 22:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Melts Hearts With Ravishing Photos From Maldives Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Bright Pink Floral Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Racy Bikinis