Muslim Community Should Hand Over 'Safed Bhawan' in Mathura to Hindus: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla said the Muslim community should come forward and hand over 'safed bhawan' (white structure) at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura to Hindus. He said while the court had resolved the Ayodhya issue, the white structures' in Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura hurts Hindus. He was apparently referring to the Muslim religious structures at the two places.

"A time will come when the white structure in Mathura that hurts every Hindu will be removed with the help of the court. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia had said that the Muslims of India would have to believe that Ram and Krishna were their ancestors and that Babar, Akbar and Aurangzeb were attackers. Do not associate yourself with any building built by them," Shukla, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs, told reporters Monday evening. "The Muslim community should come forward and hand over the white structure located in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex of Mathura to the Hindus. Time will come when this work will be completed," he said.

He said on December 6 (1992), karsewaks' had removed a blot on Ramlalla and now a grand temple is being constructed there. He was apparently referring to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya by Hindutva mobs. Asked about the conversion of former Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi to 'Sanatan dharma' (Hinduism), he said Muslims should follow and do "ghar wapsi" (return to Hinduism).

"All Muslims in the country are converted. If they see their history, they will find that 200-250 years ago they converted to Islam from Hinduism. We will like all of them to do 'ghar vapasi'. India's basic culture is of 'Hindutva' (Hinduism) and 'Bhartiyata'. They are complementary to each other," he said, hailing Rizvi for his "courageous" step. "This step is a challenge for Maulanas and Maulvis who live in the country and promote Talabani mindset," the minister said.

He termed the Samajwadi Party, its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and president Akhilesh Yadav as anti-Hindu who had ordered the opening of firing on unarmed 'karsewaks' in Ayodhya.

