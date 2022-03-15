‘Muslim Girls Won’t be Restricted Anymore’: Kerala Guv Arif Mohammad Khan Hails Hijab Verdict

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday welcomed the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the hijab case, which dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

Lauding the HC order, Khan said, “I am so happy and I welcome this decision because the young Muslim girls who are very competent and talented like their other Indian sisters will not be restricted by the people anymore."

Jinnah, Khan said, cannot be ignored considering “the lives we lost in our country because of the hatred and division. He never fought for human rights."

He stressed that Muslim girls can’t be deprived of contributing to the future of the country. “The future of young muslim girls is at stake. These young girls are talented and competent. I agree this is a larger conspiracy, it was so clear from the beginning."

“As a principle, the Human Rights Commission needs to be empowered beyond just minority rights commission," Khan said.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi further noted.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh welcomed the order and described it as “landmark." “We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," Chief Justice Awasthi, who headed the full bench of the High Court, said reading out portion of the order. The other two judges in the panel were Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi.

