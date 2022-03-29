Muslim Man Forces Hindu Wife to Convert, Ends Marriage of 8 Yrs by Giving Triple Talaq: Police

In yet another case of triple talaq, a Muslim man has been arrested by police on charges of uttering triple talaq before abandoning his Hindu wife and also pressurizing her to convert.

The couple had married eight years ago and have two kids.

On the complaint of the wife hailing to Kareli in Narsinghpur, the police have booked the husband and his parents MP Freedom of Religion Act and other relevant acts. The woman in the complaint said that she had married one Faruq eight years ago and had two daughters. She claimed that her husband and in-laws used to beat her up after the man allured her into marriage.

Later the woman was forced to eat meat and also in-laws and her husband forced her to convert. “They used to force me to cook and eat meat," said the woman adding later she was forced out of her home as her husband uttered triple talaq. The family told her that she will be taken back only after she undergoes Halala. The woman is now living with her parents in Kareli.

The woman claimed that she was forced to cook and eat meat, especially at Hindu festivals.

Akhilesh Mishra a police inspector from Kareli said that a 26-year-old woman has complained that a Muslim man had allured her into a love marriage eight years ago and was promised by the family that she will be allowed to practice her religion. But later the family allegedly stopped a woman from observing Hindu festivals and forced her to eat non-vegetarian food when she observed fasts.

The woman has alleged that the family demanded dowry and also engaged in physical violence. The man and his parents are booked in section 498 of IPC, provisions of MP Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, and the husband has also been booked under triple talaq law.

Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra on the issue said that now people have started reporting love jihad cases contrary to the past when few cases reached the police. In the Narsinghpur incident, the husband has been arrested and his parents will be arrested soon, the minister told News18.

