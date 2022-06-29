Muslim Personal Law Board, Clerics Condemn Udaipur Killing, Call for Peace

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and renowned cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali have condemned Tuesday’s brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, over his support for the controversial remarks against the Prophet by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and called for peace.

In a statement, the AIMPLB termed the incident “sad and unfortunate".

The board also stated that such acts were against the principles of Islam and no one should take law in their hands.

The letter issued on behalf of AIMPLB by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the Board, said, “Insulting holy personalities of any religion is a serious crime. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma said derogatory words about the holy prophet of Islam, is very sad for Muslims. Along with this, the government not taking any action against Nupur Sharma is like rubbing salt on the wounds. But despite this, taking the law into one’s own hands and killing a person by declaring him a criminal is a condemnable act. Neither the law allows it nor does the Islamic Shariah justify it. Therefore, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident in Udaipur (Rajasthan)."

Mahali, general secretary of Islamic Centre of India, issued a video saying: “We condemn the Udaipur incident in strongest words and there is no place for such acts in a civilized society. The Prophet of Islam has always given the message of love, peace and brotherhood. The Prophet forgave even the biggest of his enemies. I would like to appeal to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood. Those who have committed such a heinous crime should be given a strict punishment."​

