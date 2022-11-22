Muslim Woman Translates Bhagavad Gita to Urdu, Pens Book on Its 'Similarities' With Quran

Setting an example to promote religious harmony, a Muslim woman from Telangana translated Hindu’s one of the most revered holy scriptures Bhagavad Gita to Urdu. Heba Fathima, a native of Rakasi Pet locality in Bodhan town of Telangana’s Nizamabad district, also penned a book titled “Similarities between Bhagavad Gita and Quran" in a simple language. She has received appreciation from the people from all faiths.

Fathima is pursuing MA (English) student. She completed her education up to intermediate in Urdu medium and completed her graduation in English medium. Her father Amed Khan is a small scale trader in the town.

It was her curiosity to know about other religions that she decided to study Bhagavad Gita. She translated a total of 700 slokas from 18 chapters in Bhagavad Gita to Urdu within three months.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Fathima has said that it took her lot of time to find out exact meaning to some words. She said that she identified as many as 500 slokas in the Bhagavad Gita and 500 verses in Quran with same meaning. Fathima said that she translated the Bhagavad Gita to Urdu in a simple language that the readers can understand how to lead a life easily.

She is also running YouTube channel ‘Message For All by Heba Fathima’ in which she explains Bhagavad Gita in Urdu. She has uploaded 100 videos on the channel so far. Her name entered in World Wide Book of Records, Notel Book of Records, High range Book of Records, Marvelous Book of Records, International Book of Records, India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records and Magic Book of Records.

