Muslims Help Carry Out Funeral Rites of Kashmiri Pandit in J&K Kupwara Sends a Message of Unity

In this recent example of brotherhood between two communities, local Muslims in a small area in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir took part in performing last rites of a Pandit woman, aged 70.

Rita Kumari had stayed in Lalpurah area in the border town of Lolab since the 1990s when Kashmiri Pandits were leaving in droves during the turmoil. Locals say that she preferred to live with the Muslim community there.

When the news of her death spread to the area, members of the Muslim community took no time in reaching her place and joined the Pandit family in helping in her last rites.

Her family even pointed out that the Hindu-Muslim unity continues in Kashmir. They even said, in a message to the film-makers of Kashmir Files, that one should “spread love instead of building a wall of hatred".

The identical Muslim brothers said that we are reminded of the days when we used to be involved in every sorrow of Kashmiri Hindus.

“We are reminded of the days when we were involved in every sorrow of Kashmiri Hindus. And when they had any festival, Muslims used to participate in them more and more. When there was a big day for Muslims, Kashmiri Pandits used to participate in it. And the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood was visible at all times. Muslims even say they are still eagerly waiting for the return of Kashmiri Pandits," said one of the relatives.

