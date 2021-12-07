Muslims Perform Last Rites of Elderly Kashmiri Rajput Hindu in Kulgam

Setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, local Muslims in the Begam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam came together to help perform the last rites of their Hindu neighbour who died on Tuesday.

Lajwanti Devi, a resident of Begam village in Kulgam district was a Kashmiri Rajput Hindu and died at the age of 75 late evening after a brief illness.

The Muslim neighbours joined hands to carry out all the formalities for the deceased woman’s last rites, in line with the cremation practices of Kashmiri Pandits.

From setting up the cremation pyre to the last minute details of carrying the earthen pot to the cremation ground, local Muslims did them besides carrying the body for the final journey.

“She was one of us. We never thought of her as a Hindu. We arranged everything needed for the cremation," said Abdul Rashid Khanday, adding, “She has been living here among us for many years. They were part of our society and celebrating every festival with us," he added.

Rajinder Singh, her son said, Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits are two faces of the same coin and this bonding is eternal. “The brotherhood and communal harmony is everlasting and these gatherings are one such example of it," he said.

