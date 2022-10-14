'Must Have Been Brainwashed': In Elanthoor, Neighbours Recall 'Human Sacrifice' Accused as 'Normal' Couple

In Pathanamthitta’s Elanthoor, shock is writ large on the faces of residents. As details of Kerala’s gory ‘human sacrifice’ saga unravel in their own backyard, neighbours of accused Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer and Haiku poet, and his wife Laila still cannot believe that the “normal-looking" couple could be capable of such depravity.

On October 11, police arrested Singh and his wife for allegedly killing two women on the advice of one Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed who claimed the ‘human sacrifice ritual’ – which allegedly included the consumption of the victims’ flesh — would bring them money and prosperity. Rasheed, the alleged mastermind of the barbaric saga, has also been arrested.

Singh’s residence in Elanthoor was an ancestral property and hence, he was well-known in the area.

As news of the ‘human sacrifice’ flashed on their TV screens, Shashikumari, a neighbour, said: “When we heard the news, it was like we became lifeless. We did not have anything bad to say about them. We recently saw them at a marriage too. There was no change in their behaviour."

Shashikumari said they would affectionately address Singh as ‘babu’ and it was very difficult for the village to believe the couple could have a role to play in the chilling story. She adds that in her opinion, Singh had been brainwashed by Shafi to commit the gruesome crime.

“Since we have heard the news, we have been unable to eat or drink. The details started coming in from 11am on Tuesday. We still cannot come to terms with this," she said.

For 70-year-old Bahuleyan, who knew Singh since they were children, the shock seems even more personal. “We used to go to that house if we needed anything. However, in the past four-five months, I have not gone there. A lot of vehicles would come to his house since people came for massages," he said.

The couple’s immediate neighbour, Jose Thomas, got a call from police two days before the arrest, enquiring about the CCTV camera on his property.

Jose recollects how a day before the arrest, Singh came to his house and asked him about the CCTV visuals. “He asked if we could see people who are sitting inside the vehicle. It was a conversation like always. We used to see him daily. There’s just a wall separating our houses."

The three accused in the case have been sent to judicial custody for 12 days. Police are also investigating if there are more victims or accused in the case. They are also looking at the fake Facebook profile created by Shafi in the name of a woman ‘Sreedevi’ to get in touch with Singh.

