Mutilated Carcass of Tiger Cub Found in Bandhavgarh Buffer Zone

The decomposed and mutilated body of the 11-months–old tiger was found in the buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve in Umaria district on Saturday. This is the first big cat death reported in 2022 in Madhya Pradesh after the state lost around 43 tigers in various incidents in 2021, a steep surge in tiger mortalities compared to previous years.

The mutilated body of the male cub was found in the Manpur forest zone under Majhauli beat. Sources said the cub had died around two days before forest staffers found the body.

The body was consigned to flames after an autopsy was conducted.

The park officers reportedly said the cub died in a territorial fight. The viscera samples were collected from the site and sent to Sagar and Jabalpur based laboratories for further examinations.

The recovery of the carcass has yet again triggered conservation efforts of the forest staffers in the dock, a retired forest officer reacting to the incident said. Bandhavgarh is among tiger reserves in the state which has attained saturation in terms of tiger count a few years ago already.

