'My Mother Deserves Justice': Clamour Grows for CBI Probe Into Murder of Sonali Phogat as BJP Leader is Cremated

Amid growing clamour for a CBI inquiry into the alleged murder of Sonali Phogat, the body of the BJP leader and TikTok celebrity arrived at her farmhouse in Hisar’s Dhandur village on Friday.

While the family members allege foul play by Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, claiming that the BJP leader was brought to Goa on the pretext of a film shoot by the accused, her brother-in-law claimed a property dispute angle to the alleged murder.

Phogat’s 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara was inconsolable as the body of the BJP leader arrived at her farmhouse. Demanding justice for her mother, she said: “My mother’s death must be probed."

Advertisement

Goa Police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against Sangwan and his friend on Thursday after post mortem indicated “multiple blunt force injuries" on Phogat’s body. The celebrity had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

Responding to a video of his sister dancing with one of the accused, Phogat’s brother said it was from Gurugram and not Goa. “This video is old, it is from Gurugram. They made it viral to bring down her image. It [murder] was pre-planned for a long time, so they would not be blamed (after her death)," he said.

Meanwhile, her brother-in-law Kuldeep Phogat said a property dispute seems to be the motive behind her murder. He said the family is satisfied with the police action, adding that the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also assured action will be taken as per the demand of the family. Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishoi, who had defeated Phogat in the last assembly elections but crossed over to Congress recently, attended the funeral ceremony. He reiterated demand for a CBI probe into the murder.​ Khattar had on Thursday said if Phogat’s family wants a CBI probe into her death, it will be considered.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here