‘My Name is Azamov and I’m a Terrorist’: ISIS Suicide Bomber Held in Russia Wanted to Kill Nupur Sharma | Exclusive

The suicide bomber from the Islamic State (IS), also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), detained in Russia was given the sole task of killing suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

Born in 1992, Azamov was recruited by the IS in Turkey, where he underwent training. Azamov believed that Sharma had insulted Prophet Mohammed and hence should be eliminated, said sources.

As part of the plan, he was sent to Russia to get Indian visa. He was assured local assistance on arriving in New Delhi, said sources.

During his interrogation, Azamov said that he was radicalised online and that he hadn’t met any of their leaders. He alleged he was sent to Russia as part of the second leg of the operation, said sources.

INDIA GOT INPUTS IN JULY

On July 27, a foreign anti-terror agency informed India about a bomber arrested in Russia. The agency said that two suicide bombers, from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, were ready for the terrorist attack in India, said sources. One of them was based in Turkey.

India was told that they would come via Russia and their visa application would go to the Russian Embassy in Moscow or some other consulate in August, said sources. These details were also shared with Russia, which led to his detention by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said sources.

As Indian agencies got the inputs, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) held meetings across the country to break the backbone of the IS network. The agency then started a continuous crackdown on the IS.

In two days, at least 35 places were raided and people were taken into custody.

“It has been established that a foreigner in the period from April to June 2022, while on the territory of the Republic of Turkey, was recruited by one of the leaders of the ITO ‘IS’ as a suicide bomber. His indoctrination was carried out remotely through the accounts of the messenger Telegram and during personal meetings in Istanbul by a representative of the terrorist organisation," the Russian security agency statement said.

