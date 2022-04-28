Mysuru: 2 Girls Suffocate to Death After Playing Hide and Seek in Ice Cream Freezer

Two young girls lost their lives in an empty ice cream cart while playing hide and seek in Karnataka. Bhagya Naik (12) daughter of Nagaraja Naik and Chikkadevamma was playing hide and seek with Kavya Naika (7) daughter of Raju Naika and Gowramma and a few other children in the Masage village of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district. These two girls were scouting for a safe spot to hide from their other friends. They spotted an empty ice cream cart belonging to Hanumantha Nayaka parked over there. The girls got into the box and locked themselves inside. They were assuming that their friends wouldn’t find them easily.

In fact, none found them. Since the boxes were locked no one thought of that spot as a hiding place. But due to suffocation, the children died inside. The layers of the box were thick and hence nothing was heard outside even if they had screamed.

Even after 30 minutes, these girls were not found. The other kids started searching for them in neighbouring houses. That’s when elders stepped in and found the young kids dead inside the empty ice cream box.

The village comes under the jurisdiction of the Nanjanagud police station. Since no complaint was lodged in this regard, no investigation was done. The families of the deceased have buried the dead bodies. The entire village of Masage is mourning the death of Bhavya and Kavya.

