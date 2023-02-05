Home » News » India » Naba Das Murder: Accused Gopal Das to Undergo Psychological Tests; Board Formed To Study His Mental Health

Naba Das Murder: Accused Gopal Das to Undergo Psychological Tests; Board Formed To Study His Mental Health

“A special Medical Board has been constituted to study the mental health of the accused,” a press release issued by state Crime Branch said.

By: Satyajit Senapati

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 20:07 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Police said ASI Gopal Das dumped a handwritten letter in the Jharsuguda airport police station’s lavatory and flushed it. (Image: News18/File)
In the murder case of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das,  Forensic Psychological Assessment (FPA) and Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) tests of the accused Gopal Das are being conducted to understand his mental health.

Das is a former ASI of the Odisha Police and is the accused in the murder of Naba Kishore Das, who died in gun attack on January 29 in Brajarajnagar. The tests are being conducted by he Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi .

According to a private source, when an interviewer keeps questioning an accused, the LVA technology helps analyze the changes in the latter’s voice in order to determine whether the accused is leaving the state of homeostasis.

It is also likely that the accused will be taken for a polygraph test, sources added.

Meanwhile, the JMFC cognizance court in Jharsuguda on Saturday allowed the Crime Branch to take dismissed police ASI Gopal Das on remand for four more days. The Crime Branch also sought permission of the court to take Das on remand for nine more days.

Minister Naba Kishore Das was murdered in broad daylight on January 29, when he was in Brajarajnagar’s Gandhi Chowk to attend a party programmer.

February 05, 2023
February 05, 2023
