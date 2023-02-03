Naba Das Murder Case: CBI Likely To Take Accused to Crime Spot To Recreate Incident

The Crime Branch has intensified investigation on Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Murder case. On the sixth day of the shooting, the investigation team took accused ASI Gopal Gopal to his official quarters in Brijrajnagar to find out the clue.

Crime Branch team had interrogated Gopal for over three hours at his government quarter. Apart from this, a car has been seized in out post and checked and some paper has been recovered from the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the crime branch is also investigating the crime spot. The investigation officer searched for bullets with the help of a metal detector.

Advertisement

DGP Sunil Banshal said that it will take some time to reach to a complete conclusion. More things will come forward in the next two to four days, Banshal said, adding Centre’s assistance may be needed.

Till now, a pre preliminary action has been taken against the PSO and the state police has been alerted to be more cautious.

Similarly, the DGP said that preliminary action has been taken against the PSO after the incident. Odisha Police has been alerted so that such incidents do not happen again. Odisha Police will continue to follow the Central Protection Group or SPG for the protection of VIPs.

Police DG Sunil Banshal said that “steps will be taken to ensure that this incident does not repeat in future, other than Lord Jagannath, no one can predict such outcomes."

Interrogation of accused continues

Advertisement

​Sustained interrogation of the accused continues on the third day by CID CB team. Following the lead given by accused during interrogation about throwing handwritten paper in the toilet of Air Port Police Station, Jharsuguda a team of CB has carried out search of the said septic tank and recovered 22 pieces of papers chits.

Assistance of the handwriting experts is being taken to re-arrange those recovered torn pieces of paper. The accused has identified these papers and his handwriting. However it will be further sent to handwriting bureau for authentication.

A search was conducted in the locked official quartet and office desk of the accused at Gandhi Chowk Police Outpost in presence of magistrate and witnesses. During the search some handwritten and printed documents and diaries have been seized.

Advertisement

The documents recovered from the official quarter of the accused at Oriental Colony and Office room at Gandhi Chowk are being scrutinized by a team of CID-CB. Examination of injured Jiban Kumar Nayak and other eye witnesses to the occurrence has been completed by a team.

Verification of medical treatment records and financial behavior of accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das, his house search at Berhampur is continuing by a team led by DSP, CID CB. The investigation of the case is continuing.

Read all the Latest India News here