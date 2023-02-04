The JMFC cognizance court in Jharsuguda on Saturday allowed the Crime Branch to take dismissed police ASI Gopal Das on remand for four more days in connection with the murder of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das at Brajarajnagar on January 29.

The Crime Branch also sought permission of the court to take Das on remand for nine more days.

In connection to this, Odisha Crime Branch Additional Director General (ADG) Arun Bothra met Justice JP Das, the retired judge nominated by Orissa High Court to monitor crime investigation into murder of Health Minister Naba Das.

Sources said that the IPS officer met Justice Das at his residence and discussed the headway in the investigation into the sensational murder case.

Advertisement

Justice Das reportedly suggested Bothra to probe the matter from necessary angles.

However, Bothra denied to make any statement to media regarding the ongoing probe.

“Crime Branch ADG discussed the investigation being carried out into Naba Das murder case. I have told him the direction that needs to be investigated, said Justice Das after the meeting adding that he will personally visit the crime spot.

“I hope the Crime Branch will go to the root of the incident," he said.

The Orissa High Court had appointed Justice JP Das to monitor the investigation being conducted by the Crime Branch team headed by ADG Arun Bothra into Naba Das murder case.

On request of state government to nominate a sitting or retired judge for supervision of the ongoing probe into the minister’s assassination, the High Court cleared Justice Das’ name to monitor the probe on regular basis.

Justice Das had served as the judge of Orissa High Court from April 17, 2015 till May 19, 2019.

Advertisement

Today DGP Sunil Bansal also review on the Murder of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das issue . ADG (Law & Order) RK Sharma, after returning from Jharsuguda, meets DGP Sunil Bansal at the DGP’s Camp Office in Bhubaneswar. Other top police Officer meet DGP and Discuss .

Read all the Latest India News here