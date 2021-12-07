Home » News » India » Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 7 Dear Teesta, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot

Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 7 Dear Teesta, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot

Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Check full list of winning numbers for December 7 Dear Teesta Morning, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot Evening lucky draw below:

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
Updated: December 07, 2021, 22:55 IST

>Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the result of the Lottery Sambad on the official website today on Tuesday, December 7 at 1 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm. The results for Dear Teesta, Dear Moon and Dear Parrot was declared on the official sites www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily.

>Check the full list of winning numbers below:

Advertisement

CHECK WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR TEESTA MORNING 01:00 PM LUCKY DRAW:

>1st Prize: Rs `1Crore (Including Super Prize Amt): Winning Number: 

RELATED NEWS

63D 01268

>

Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000: 01268

>2nd Prize of Rs 9,000: 

02080       07541       07797       08590

16995       22953        30779       41921

72379       77658

>3rd Prize Rs 450:

0549         2278         2919         4434

6219         6830         7088        8863

8987         9730

>4th Prize Rs 250:

1566         3521         4586         4870

5082         6253         6609         7308

7533         9509

>5th Prize Rs 120:

Advertisement

0005         1275         2343         4157

4953         5509         6113         6903

7656         9421         0033         1291

2446         4192         4985         5549

6233        6905         7672         9432

0155        1426         2532          4208

Advertisement

5136         5615        6371          7106

7840        9554        0210           1731

2588        4273        5243          5645

6515         7143        7844          9653

0385        1775        2796           4655

5257        5751         6577         7179

Advertisement

7967         9736         0545         1820

3121        4722         5319          5822

6585        7210         8022          9846

1117       2001         3503          4804

5329       5905        6596           7249

8688        9873       1126           2070

Advertisement

3680        4847       5359           5957

6684        7284        8894          9920

1165        2251        3738         4860

5414        6026        6685         7443

8986        9921        1172         2258

3922        4944        5478         6104

Advertisement

6788        7499       9306         9960

CHECK WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR MOON TUESDAY 06:00 PM LUCKY DRAW:

>1st Prize Rs `1Crore: (Including Super Prize Amt): Winning number is

85K 69326

>Consolation Prize Rs 1,000: 69326

>2nd Prize Rs 9,000: 

00285         03308         15057

35462         44573          60508

61036         89848         93989

95696

3rd Prize Rs 450:

Advertisement

0595         0616         2505         3553

3928         7585         8004         8506

9048         9328

>4th Prize Rs 250:

1122          1795         2276         3369

4274         6783         8272         9293

9509          9797

>5th Prize Rs 120:

Advertisement

0105         0659         1845          2673

3806         4711         5562          7026

7704         8600         0135          0664

1977         2775        4023            4862

5566        7030         7857            8991

Advertisement

0198         0836        2015           3170

4066        5111        5684           7094

8201        9096         0301           0890

2061         3241        4385          5122

5713          7390        8215          9108

Advertisement

0353         1243        2199           3398

4426         5142        5807           7540

8282       9193         0380            1286

2202        3447        4496           5283

6152         7543        8298          9226

Advertisement

0413        1357        2438           3493

4531        5302        6236           7554

8394        9385        0473           1381

2499         3560       4615            5417

6630        7592       8431             9455

Advertisement

0580        1420        2502           3665

4669        5492        6802            7615

8500       9608         0642            1493

2651        3709        4684            5557

6903        7638         8588          9863

CHECK WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR PARROT 08:00 PM LUCKY DRAW:

>1st Prize Rs `1Crore (Including Super Prize Amt): Winning number 89H 54045

Advertisement

>Consolation Prize Rs 1,000: 54045

>2nd Prize Rs 9,000:

12693         13822          20414

26946         38850          58618

67203         74642            99387

99725

>3rd Prize Rs 450:

0359         0671         2953         5409

6379         6503         6909          7345

Advertisement

9494         9723

>4th Prize Rs 250:

2307         2804         2843         4460

5492         5838        5908          7077

8306        9019

>5th Prize Rs 120:

0218          1544         2515         4056

Advertisement

5116          5509          6618         7790

8493          9409          0336         1593

2585         4111          5164          5564

6953         7900         8524           9412

0516         1686        2629            4169

Advertisement

5194        5591        7085            8028

8600        9601         0931           1735

2773        4251         5197           5761

7094         8090         8642          9707

1021         1977        3040          4339

Advertisement

5228         5907        7103          8202

8686         9711         1057          2024

3445         4470          5322          6143

7189        8351          8955          9740

1209         2081          3451         4523

Advertisement

5397          6146        7193           8425

9013         9876         1223            2122

3641         4802         5453            6446

7436         8439         9231            9884

1388         2190         3694            4933

Advertisement

5477          6506          7701          8450

9272         9897          1503          2323

3830         5013         5499          6613

7729        8483         9274           9957

How to check Nagaland Lottery Results for December 7:

>Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Advertisement

>Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm will appear.

>Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

>Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

>Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Advertisement

>Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount.

They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office.

Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others.

The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes.

Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 07, 2021, 22:53 IST