Nagaland Operation And Its Aftermath: Agitated Mob Vandalises Assam Rifles Camp, Calls for Bandh

Violence erupted in parts of Nagaland hours after 13 civilians were killed by security forces in a case of “mistaken identity" when a counter-insurgency operation went amiss in Tiru village of Mon district in the state. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the personnel of Assam Rifles mistook some coal mine workers returning home in a pickup van to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

Those who were killed in the ambush were from the Konyak tribe of Nagaland. December is a festival month for Nagas and all tribes in the state.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, more than a thousand civilians in Mon district went out on street and vandalised the 27 Assam Rifles camp in the area. The protestors attacked the Assam Rifles camp and burnt a few properties belonging to the forces.

Meanwhile, the civilian groups attack incident spread to Tuensang district from Mon. A group of civilian brunt down few shops in the Tuensang town; but fire services of Tuensang managed to control the situation after an hour.

Bandh Called by Ao Senden

The Ao Senden, an apex organisation of Ao tribe of Nagaland, has declared a total bandh on December 6, from 6am to 12 noon in the entire Mokokchung district. The Ao Senden said, “As a mark of solidarity and support towards our Konyak brethren’s who are mourning the death of 13 innocent civilians killed by the Indian security forces at Oting village under Mon district, the Ao Senden hereby order the closure of the Ao morung and declare that there will be no further participation of the Ao contingent at the ongoing Hornbill festival at Kisama with immediate effect till further order."

Advertisement

The bandh shall be observed strictly with only the exemptions for the medical emergencies, examinations, media and weddings, it added.

Condolences

The Naga Student Federation, the Naga Hoho, the Kuki Student Organisation, the Sumi Hoho, The Tangkhul Katamnao Long Delhi and many other civil and student organisations condemned the civilian killing incidents in Mon district.

Advertisement

The NDPP, the ruling party in the state also expressed condolences and said in a statement, “NDPP express our anguish and vehemently condemns the unprecedented and shocking incident of 4th December where members of the armed forces fired upon a vehicle carrying daily wage labourers returning to their village Oting, under Longkhao area of Tizit sub-division in Mon, killing and grievously injuring dozens of unarmed and innocent people with no reason or justifications whatsoever."

In a statement, Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along said, “I am deeply anguished and heartbroken by the killing of 13 innocent Oting Villagers last evening by the Assam Rifles at Tiru area. Mon district. I strongly condemn the incident in the highest terms possible."

Advertisement

“The Government of India and the Naga political groups are engaged in a peace process and at the threshold of settlement to the protracted Naga political issue. Therefore, it is a time to exercise extreme caution and patience in order to maintain hard earned peace after decades of violent, armed struggle," Along added.

The former Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang has also expressed condolences and said, “There is no excuse for such massacre by those who should stand to protect the citizens. Such brutality in a civilised society where we all yearn for peace and tranquility is most unfortunate and should be condemned by all."

Advertisement

“An enquiry commission headed by a retired judge should be immediately set up and stringent action taken against those personnel involved under appropriate section of the law. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the 13 souls lost and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured," Zeliang added.

8 Tribes to Withdraw from Hornbill Festival

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO), which represents six tribes, has decided to abstain from the festival. It has requested all the six tribes under the outfit to abstain from participation in the Hornbill festival with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Condemning the killings of the civilians, Lotha Hoho and Sumi Hoho have decided not to participate in the ongoing festival till further notice.

Mon district administration has informed that the situation is now under control. The last rites of the deceased will be conducted at 10 am on Monday.

Advertisement

Army’s Court of Inquiry

The Indian Army issued a statement on Sunday and stated that an operation in Tiru area of Mon district had been planned, based on “credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents".

Advertisement

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries", the statement added.

Nagaland CM Orders High-level Probe

Advertisement

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said a high-level special investigation team will conduct an inquiry into the killings. In a tweet, Rio said, “The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

Advertisement

The killing of 13 civilians is likely to cause a dent in the popularity and grip of Rio, who has been attempting to become the undisputed leader of the hilly state. In 2014, Rio had given up the chief ministerial chair to contest the Lok Sabha polls, hoping for a ministerial position in union cabinet. At the time, he was the leader of the NPF, which has been part of the NDA.

When Rio’s hopes did not materialised, he sought to return to state politics. But his attempts were rebuffed by NPF leadership and the then-chief minister TR Zeliang backed by the BJP. Rio later formed another party NDPP and after 2018, returned as the chief minister supported by the BJP.

Advertisement

Now, the civilians killing may give BJP an opportunity to corner the Rio government, which is now facing public outrage and prop up an NPF-led government. That the NPF and BJP will have to work out an understanding in Manipur, which is going to polls in February next year.

The Konyaks

The Konyaks are one of the major Naga ethnic groups. In Nagaland, Konyaks inhabit the Mon district, also known as ‘The Land of The Anghs’. The Anghs are their traditional chiefs whom they hold in high esteem. Facial tattoos were earned for taking an enemy’s head. Other unique traditional practices that set the Konyaks apart are- gunsmithing, iron-smelting, brass-works, and gunpowder-making. They are also adept in making machetes and wooden sculptures.

Konyaks are also living in Tirap, Longding, and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sibsagar District of Assam and also in neighbouring Myanmar.

The Konyaks were the last among the Naga tribes to accept Christianity. In the past, they were infamous for attacking nearby villages, often resulting in killings and decapitation of the heads of opposing warriors. The decapitated heads were taken as trophies and usually hung in the ‘baan’ (a communal house). The number of hunted heads indicated the power of a warrior. The headhunting expeditions were often driven by certain beliefs, such as code of honour and principles of loyalty and sacrifice.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.