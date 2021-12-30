Home » News » India » Nagaland SIT Quizzes Army Personnel Over Killing of 14 Civilians in Mon

Nagaland SIT Quizzes Army Personnel Over Killing of 14 Civilians in Mon

It said the Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) ordered by the state government and required details are being shared in a timely manner. (AP File Photo)
This is probably the first time that a unit of the Indian Army is being quizzed by an investigation team formed by a civilian government.

PTI
Dibrugarh/Kohima // Updated: December 30, 2021, 21:22 IST

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Nagaland government Thursday interrogated the personnel of Indian Army's 21 Para Special Forces in connection with the killing of 14 civilians in Mon district in firing by security forces. This is probably the first time that a unit of the Indian Army is being quizzed by an investigation team formed by a civilian government.

first published: December 30, 2021, 21:22 IST